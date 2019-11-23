Naomh Conaill come back from the death to win thriller in Fintra

They just do not know the meaning of defeat in Glenties - after this wonderful spectacle on a soft day thieved from spring as the Hills of Donegal turned to rust.

Naomh Conaill . . . 5-16

Killybegs . . . 4-14

(AET)

Ten points down as an impressive Killybegs led by 3-8 to 2-1 five minutes into the second half, but big Kieran Gallagher ran through the home defence a la Anthony Tohill and made two vital goals to signal a stunning comeback.

And Nathan Byrne landed some superb long-range points to level matters at 4-11 apiece at the end of normal time.

But it was the big names of Glenties who walked tall in extra-time as Danny Gallagher grabbed his third goal. But Killybegs hit back with points from the outstanding Ryan Cunningham (0-2) and substitute Calum Quinn to level matters again at 5-11 to 4-14 at the end of the first period of extra time.

But Glenties finished stronger with points from Paul McGuinness, Eoghan McGettigan (0-2) and Byrne (0-2) to clinch a memorable victory.

However, spare a thought for a gallant Killybegs side who led for most of this match, minus Cilian Gildea and they lost key figures like Seamus Og Byrne and Jack McSharry towards the end of this frenetic affair.

And Glenties once again showed they have true grit as they now face St Eunan’s in the final.

The game began on a dramatic note when Naomh Conaill, playing into the breeze, arced through the home defence in a penetrating move.

Killybegs centre back Ryan Carr made a great double block but was unlucky to touch the ball on the ground and referee Marc Brown unhesitatingly pointed to the spot as Eoghan McGettigan calmly dispatched the ball to the net in the 2nd minute.

But Glenties failed to score for another 23 minutes, as the lively home side took charge and they quickly equalized through three snappy points from Shaun Gorrell, Ryan Cunnigham (frees) and a well struck effort from Michael Statham. Referee Brown correctly overruled an umpire who had signalled wide.

Killybegs settled into the game and Lady Luck smiled on them a minute later when Gorrell’s attempt at a point dipped into the Glenties net to put them in front by 1-3 to 1-0.

But their keeper Corey Byne had to move smartly to deflect a rasper from Naomh Conaill’s Logan Quinn for a '45.

At the other end the accurate Cunningham gave Killybegs a four-point advantage before Glenties had another great chance of a goal, but Paul McGuinness blasted high and wide after he was put through by McGettigan in the 20th minute.

Five minutes later McGettigan ended their scoring famine, just before Killybegs struck for their second goal - a cooly converted penalty from Cunningham after Gorrell was hauled down.

The home side added three more points from Shaun Gorrell (0-2) and Seamus Og Byrne.

But, they were nabbed by a late goal as Danny Gallagher bundled the ball to the net after a McGettigan free dropped short in the Killybegs square.

The home side led by 2-7 to 2-1 at the break and quickly added to their tally with another somewhat lucky goal when a low dipping '45 from Oran McGuinness seemed to unsight the Glenties defence and the ball ended up in the Glenties net via unfortunate keeper Jordan O’Donnell.

It got even better for the home side when midfielder Statham put them into a 3-8 to 2-1 lead.

It looked an insurmountable lead, even for Glenties, but they began the long comeback through points from McGettigan and Logan Quinn.

Shaun Gorrell and Paul McGuinness then swapped points as did Charlie Breslin and Danny O’Keeney before McGettigan made the score at Killybegs 3-10 to 2-6 midway through the half.

But, two minutes later Kieran Gallagher powered through the home defence to set up the flying Odhran Doherty for a cracking goal.

Killybegs hit back swiftly with a well finished Ryan Cunninhgam goal that put them into a 4-10 to 3-6 lead and they stretched it through a pointed Cunningham free.

However, that man Gallagher was on the ball again powering through the Killybegs defence for Danny Gallagher to find the net and the Killybegs lead was cut to 4-11 to 4-6.

But they could not add to this tally by the end of normal time, as Glenties hit late scores from Nathan Byrne (0-4) and Caolan McMonagle to bring this thriller to extra time.

Killybegs: Corey Byrne; Eoin McGing, Seamus Og Byrne (0-1), Michael O’Callaghan; Niall Campbell, Ryan Carr, Jimmy Gorrell; Jack McSharry, Michael Statham (0-2); Rory Coyles, Oran McGuinness (1-0,45), Charlie Breslin (0-1); Ryan Cunninhgam (2-4, 1 pen), Shaun Gorrell (1-4), Daniel O’Keeney (0-1).

Subs: Conor Cunningham for Danny O’Keeney (45), Jack O’Donnell for Seamus Og Byrne (inj 53), Calum Quinn (0-1), for O McGuinness (59), Danny O’Keeney (69) for Charles Breslin (b card), Conor Broderick for Rory Coyles (73)

Naomh Conaill: Jordan O’Donnell; Sean Roarty, Odhran Doherty (1-0), Cian Doherty; Conor Roarty, Caelan McGill, Etha Moss; Kieran Gallagher, Logan Quinn; Paul McGuinness (0-3), Eoghan McGettigan (1-5 pen), Nathan Byrne (0-65f); Jordan Shankey Smith (0-1), Danny Gallagher (3-0), Caolan McMonagle (0-1).

Subs: Leo Dunphy for Jordan Shankey Smith.

Referee: Marc Brown (Four Masters)