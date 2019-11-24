Cockhill Celtic will travel to Cork after 1-1 home draw with Midleton earns them FAI Intermediate Cup replay

New Balance FAI Intermediate Cup Third Round

Cockhill Celtic 1 (Duffy 70')

Midleton 1 (McCarty 9')



Cockhill Celtic kept their FAI Intermediate Cup hopes alive on Sunday after playing out a 1-1 draw with Cork side Midleton.

The Munster Senior League outfit, who reached the quarter final stages last year, went ahead in the ninth minute after right back James McCarty slammed home Ray Lally's cross.

Cockhill had a penalty claim on 15 minutes when a Midleton defender appeared to have handled inside the box, but play was waved on.

The reigning Ulster Senior League champions had the ball in the back of the net twice, but Jimmy Bradley's toe poke on 54 minutes and Jason Breslin's deflected effort on 62 minutes were both disallowed for offside.

Cockhill manager Gavin Cullen was ordered from the dugout by referee Michael Connolly midway through the second half for giving dissent to the linesman.

But his side made the breakthrough within minutes of his dismissal, Stephen Duffy running onto a precision through ball from substitute Malachy McDermott to drill the ball past Midleton keeper Andrew O'Donohoe on 70 minutes.

Midleton left back Jamie Collins was then sent off for a second yellow, and Cockhill spent the remainder of the match piling on the pressure on their ten-man opponents in a bid to score the winner.

Breslin had a curling effort saved by O'Donohoe, while the Midleton keeper also produced a fine fingertip save to deny Duffy a second in the late stages.

With matches at this stage of the competition not having extra time, the Inishowen men must now travel down to Cork for the replay.

Cockhill Celtic: Harry Doherty, Jason Breslin, Lee McColgan, Peter Doherty, Oisin McColgan, Ronan Doherty, Adam Duffy, Bradley Callaghan, Cathal Farren, James Bradley, Stephen Duffy. Subs used: Malachy McDermott, Laurence Toland, Mark Moran.

Midleton: Andrew O'Donohoe, James McCarty, Jamie Collins, John Keane, Michael Russell, Ray Lally, Kelvin Krushel, Seamus Farrell, JK Hegarty, Tijani Aibor, James Leahy. Subs used: Lochlainn McCarty, Ian Stapleton.