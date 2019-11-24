New coaching role in Fermanagh for Donegal's Mark McHugh

Mark McHugh has joined the Fermanagh U-17 backroom team as a coach for next year.

The Kilcar star and former All-Star will be joining Erne boss Maurice McLaughlin in a new role that will see him come face to face with his native Donegal in the opening round of the Ulster Minor League.

But it is not something entirely new for McHugh as he has been taking teams in his own club for a considerable period of time.

And he is joining a strong Donegal role in the Erne County, as McLaughlin is also a Tír Conaill native.

Outlining the background, McHugh told Donegal Live that he was “on the ticket for the U-20 job with Gary Duffy and we didn’t get that, and we put a lot of work into it and we had a good team in place.

“I would have known quite a few of the players and there was disappointment that we were not successful.

“But then Maurice McLaughlin approached me for Fermanagh U-17’s and I wanted to get a wee bit experience in the coaching, and they train in Irvinestown which is as close to me as Letterkenny or Convoy.

“And it is a chance for me to get a bit of experience and see a different perspective and try and improve the players”.

This is a new experience for McHugh who was watching St Michael’s Enniskillen in the Rannafast Cup earlier this week.

“No, I don’t know much about Fermanagh, but maybe that is not a bad thing and I can come with a fairly fresh eye and I have no politics behind me.

“And whatever the players give me on the field I can decide from that effort in a fresh light.

“Players can only be picked on how good they are at training.”

He added: “I would hope to improve them and prepare them for senior football and if I can give that from my own experience of playing football then I will be happy.

“I am looking forward to this coaching role and you can’t play football forever.”

Welcoming McHugh, Fermanagh manager McLaughlin said it was pleasing to have a man of McHugh’s calibre in the backroom team.

“Brendan Drummond a key member of the backroom team last year, has other commitments this year, so it was good to get Mark McHugh on board

“His record as a player speaks for itself but he also has a great head for the game, and I know he will bring a lot of knowledge and energy to this role.

“And he will play a key role in our aim to improve this Fermanagh squad and Donegal's loss is Fermanagh's gain."