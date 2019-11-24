Contact

All set for another Turkey Trot 5k in Letterkenny

Can you predict your time for Sunday's 5k?

Turkey Trot

All set for the Turkey Trot - staff from Marks and Spencer with members of Letterkenny AC

Reporter:

Reporter

Letterkenny Athletic Club have once again teamed up with We Care LK Food Bank for its annual 5K turkey trot.

This year’s event takes place on Sunday, December 1 at 11.30am. The well known retail chain, M&S, are the race’s main sponsor.

Looking ahead to next weekend’s Turkey Trot, organiser, Brendan McDaid is hoping for a good turnout.

"The Turkey Trot is a race that has been going for many years and we've decided to schedule it for the first Sunday in December again this year.

"All entrants must predict their time when registering and no watches or devices of  any kind are allowed. It's really a test of how well people know their pace and the ten participants who run as close to their predicted time will each win a turkey.

"It's a fun event, something different and usually attracts good numbers. Hopefully the weather will be kind to us and a big number will come out and support the race.

"This is the final race on the Letterkenny AC event schedule for 2019 and we've had a great response to all our races  this year. So we are appealing to all walkers, joggers and racers to come along and take part," he added.

“We had 180 take part in the Winter Woolie Warmer 5K in Letterkenny on Wednesday night. It would be great to get an entry like that again next Sunday.”

Registrations will be taken at Diver's Hyundai on Canal Road from 10am on the morning of the race. Entry fee for the chip-timed race is 8 euro. For more details, contact 086-8113947 or email herbielac@gmail.com

CAPTION: Kate McCorkell and Christopher McGee from Marks and Spencer, Letterkenny present sponsorship to Letterkenny A.C., organisers of the 5k Turkey Trot, including from left Pat Mc Kenna, Fintan McGrath, Brendan McDaid, Shaun Mulrennan, Eunan Kelly and Aidan McKenna PICTURE:p BRIAN MC DAID

