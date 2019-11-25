Athletics training workshop in Letterkenny tonight

Fresh from her fantastic run at the recent Dublin City Marathon, Letterkenny AC's Ann-Marie McGlynn will host a special training workshop at the Aura Leisure Centre tonight.

The 'Dynamic Warm-up, drills and running technique' workshop will get underway at 8pm.

Meanwhile, two in-form Letterkenny AC runners, Nakita Burke and Ciaran Doherty, had excellent runs in Sunday's Irish Life Health National Cross Championship at Abbotstown, Dublin.

The races, on a tough mudbath of a course, are regarded as the highest quality races in the Irish domestic athletics calendar. Ciaran Doherty was an integral part of the Donegal team that finished 7th. His time of 36.36 saw him finish as the 2nd Donegal counter. The 1st counter was Patrick Brennan (Finn Valley AC.)

The other 4 Donegal counters were Dermot McElchar, Gerard Gallagher, Mark McPaul (all Finn Valley AC) and Pauric McKinney (Inishowen AC.) The overall race winner was Liam Brady, Tullamore Harriers.

Nakita Burke also had a tremendous run. She was the 2nd Donegal counter for the Donegal team who picked up medals with a highly creditable 3rd place in the Inter County Championship. Nakita's time was 32.01. Claire McGuigan (Lifford Strabane AC) was the 1st counter with an excellent top 10 finishing place. The other 2 Donegal counters were Teresa Doherty (Finn Valley AC) and Helen McCready (Rosses AC.)

The strength of women's club running in Donegal can be guaged from the fact that the 4 Donegal counters were affiliated to 4 different clubs. Credit should also go to Claire, Teresa and Helen who put on good performances just 7 days after picking up medals for Ireland in the Irish and British Masters' International XC Championship in Liverpool.

The winner of the women's race was Fionnuala McCormack. For the first time ever in this race, 2 sisters were on the podium. Fionnuala's sister, Una Britton, was 3rd.