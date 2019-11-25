Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Finn Harps confirm the departure of striker Nathan Boyle

Derry attacker helped Harps secure Premier Division safety

Nathan Boyle

Nathan Boyle celebrates his goal against Limerick in the play-offs in 2018

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

Almost a year to the day since he rejoined Finn Harps for a second spell, the Ballybofey club have confirmed the departure of striker Nathan Boyle.
The Derryman played a major part in helping Ollie Horgan’s side retain their Premier Division status for another year.
So news that he won't be playing next season will be met with disappointment among Harps fans.
The club took to social media to announce Boyle’s departure.
A post on the club’s official Facebook page read: “All the very best to Nathan Boyle who won’t be with us for the 2020 campaign.
“Fantastic individual that hugely contributed to our squad down the years.”
Boyle is just the latest in a growing number of players who wont be staying at Finn Park for the new season. Last week Daniel O’Reilly signed for Shelbourne and teenage defender Michael Gallagher signed for UCD.
Harry Ascroft, who scored the winning goal in the play-off final against Drogheda United, has returned to his native Australia to play with Dandenong Thunder.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie