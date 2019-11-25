Finn Harps confirm the departure of striker Nathan Boyle

Almost a year to the day since he rejoined Finn Harps for a second spell, the Ballybofey club have confirmed the departure of striker Nathan Boyle.

The Derryman played a major part in helping Ollie Horgan’s side retain their Premier Division status for another year.

So news that he won't be playing next season will be met with disappointment among Harps fans.

The club took to social media to announce Boyle’s departure.

A post on the club’s official Facebook page read: “All the very best to Nathan Boyle who won’t be with us for the 2020 campaign.

“Fantastic individual that hugely contributed to our squad down the years.”

Boyle is just the latest in a growing number of players who wont be staying at Finn Park for the new season. Last week Daniel O’Reilly signed for Shelbourne and teenage defender Michael Gallagher signed for UCD.

Harry Ascroft, who scored the winning goal in the play-off final against Drogheda United, has returned to his native Australia to play with Dandenong Thunder.