Gerry McGill and Eire Og into Leinster decider

Former Donegal keeper and All-Ireland Masters winner this year, Gerry McGill, was part of the backroom team of Eire Og, Carlow, who defeated Portlaoise in the Leinster Club senior championship semi-final on Saturday night.

McGill and Eire Og will now take on Dublin champions Ballyboden St Endas in the final on December 8.

Meanwhile Corofin, who beat Gaoth Dobhair in last season’s All-Ireland club semi-final, defeated Pádraig Pearse’s to win a fourth Connacht Senior Club title in-a-row on Sunday.

