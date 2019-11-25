Boxing champ Leah makes presentation to council Cathaoirleach

Contact
Leah Gallen with Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Nicholas Crossan, and Peter O'Donnell
Donegal boxing champion Leah Gallen visited the County House in Lifford today (Monday) to present the Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr. Nicholas Crossan with a special presentation on behalf of the England Boxing Team that visited Donegal last week.
Leah, who is Raphoe Boxing Club's 5 times National Champion and double European bronze medallist, visited the Council offices following last week’s major boxing tournament in Deele College in Raphoe. A Channel 4 television crew came to Raphoe with the English boxing team and the tournament in Raphoe will feature in a boxing documentary to be aired nationwide in early January.
Donegal Boxing Board’s Peter O’Donnell joined Leah during her visit to the County House and said “once again the Donegal boxing board would like to convey a sincere thanks to Donegal County Council and all the local councillors for their fantastic support for the years as it is greatly appreciated by all 15 boxing clubs in the county.”
Cathaoirleach Crossan thanked Leah for making the presentation on behalf of the England Boxing Team and acknowledged the work done by Donegal Boxing Board and in particular by Peter O’Donnell in raising the profile of boxing in Donegal and hosting tournaments of the calibre of the event in Deele College last week.
He congratulated Leah on her wonderful achievements to date and wished her every success in her future endeavours.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.