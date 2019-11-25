Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal GAA club welcome completion of floodlights project at their training pitch

Extra lighting at Newtown-based Naomh Colmcille ground will make big difference to players

Naomh Colmcille floodlights

WELCOME: The new floodlights will benefit the entire Newtown community

Reporter:

James Duffy

Naomh Colmcille GAA club has recently completed work on new floodlights, the fruits of a €28,000 Sports Capital grant in 2017.


The lights will brighten up the Newtown-based club's training pitch as well as the adjacent running track. A member of the club’s development committee, Darina Friel, welcomed the development.

She said: "We’re very much all about the community. People use the track for walking and its nice to give back to the community.


“The work was happening in dribs and drabs, but seeing those lights turned on for the first time was amazing.”


She said the lights mean a lot to the club, who have been striving to make improvements since their Donegal and Ulster championship wins in 2017.


With many underage teams and a ladies Gaelic team, the pitch is used by hundreds of people each week.


But on dark evenings in the winter months, members of the club either had to skip training or risk injury.


“It's more to increase the safety element,” said Mrs Friel.


The club is also working on an extension to its car park which will help with the overflow problem the pitch has on big days. 


She added: “The boys have been down to give a hand. Members of the club are helping. We like having people involved in the club doing the work.


"Funding is so important for these projects and we'd like to thank our local politicians for their support."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie