Donegal GAA club welcome completion of floodlights project at their training pitch

Naomh Colmcille GAA club has recently completed work on new floodlights, the fruits of a €28,000 Sports Capital grant in 2017.



The lights will brighten up the Newtown-based club's training pitch as well as the adjacent running track. A member of the club’s development committee, Darina Friel, welcomed the development.

She said: "We’re very much all about the community. People use the track for walking and its nice to give back to the community.



“The work was happening in dribs and drabs, but seeing those lights turned on for the first time was amazing.”



She said the lights mean a lot to the club, who have been striving to make improvements since their Donegal and Ulster championship wins in 2017.



With many underage teams and a ladies Gaelic team, the pitch is used by hundreds of people each week.



But on dark evenings in the winter months, members of the club either had to skip training or risk injury.



“It's more to increase the safety element,” said Mrs Friel.



The club is also working on an extension to its car park which will help with the overflow problem the pitch has on big days.



She added: “The boys have been down to give a hand. Members of the club are helping. We like having people involved in the club doing the work.



"Funding is so important for these projects and we'd like to thank our local politicians for their support."