End of an era as Keith Cowan departs Finn Harps

If Ollie Horgan decides to stay on as manager of Finn Harps, he will find himself in the unusual position of planning for a new campaign without the services of one of his most influential players.

Keith Cowan has confirmed that he has decided to end his time at Finn Park, becoming the latest player to depart the club.

The Ramelton man took to social media today to announce his departure. He said he made his decision after giving it careful consideration.

"Every time I pulled on the Harps jersey I was fulfilling my boyhood dream of playing for the club," he said.

Cowan, 34, captained Harps last season, and was part of Ollie Horgan's squad in each of the last six seasons - although a serious knee injury meant he missed the entire campaign in 2017.

He first signed for Harps back in 2010 when Felix Healy was in charge and signed again in 2010.

His decision not to renew his contract at Finn Park for the 2020 season is sure to prompt interest from elsewhere and it's understood at least one Irish League club has already checked out his availability.

A move to the Ulster Senior League is also a possibility and no doubt Bonagee United and Letterkenny Rovers would both jump at the chance to sign him.

For now though, Harps fans must deal with the news that one of the most consistent performers at the club over the past ten years has ended his time with their team.

And coming on the back of the departure of Daniel O'Reilly, Harry Arter, Michael Gallagher and Nathan Boyle, news of Cowan's decision marks another disappointing day for Harps and their supporters.