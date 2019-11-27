Donegal's fixture list in Allianz National Football and Hurling Leagues revealed

Donegal footballers and hurlers will be back in league action on the last weekend of January and the fixture schedule for all games was released this week from Croke Park.

The footballers begin at home on Saturday January 25 with Mayo the visitors, while the hurlers begin the following day, also at home, to Armagh in Letterkenny.

Donegal's other home games include Galway (in Letterkenny), Monaghan (in Ballyshannon) and Tyrone (in MacCumhaill Park), while they will travel to Meath, Dublin and Kerry in their final game.

The full list of league fixtures for the footballers and hurlers is:

Allianz National Football League

Division One

Saturday January 25

Donegal v Mayo - MacCumhaill Park, 7.15



Sunday Ferbruary 2

Meath v Donegal - Pairc Tailteann 2.30



Sunday February 9

Donegal v Galway - O'Donnell Park, 2 pm



Saturday February 22

Dublin v Donegal - Croke Park, 7 pm



Sunday February 29

Donegal v Monaghan - Fr Tierney Park, 2 pm



Saturday March 14

Donegal v Tyrone - MacCumhaill Park, 7 pm



Sunday March 22

Kerry v Donegal - Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 2 pm



Finals Sunday March 29 - Croke Park

Allianz National Hurling League

Division 3A

Sunday January 26



Donegal v Armagh - O'Donnell Park, 2 pm

Sunday Februry 2

Tyrone v Donegal - Healy Park, 2 pm

Sunday February 16

Louth v Donegal - Louth Centre of Excellence, Darver 2 pm

Sunday February 23

Donegal v Monaghan - O'Donnell Park, 2 pm

Sunday February 29

Longford v Donegal - Glennon Bros Pearse Park, 12.30

March 7/8

League finals and relegation play-offs