Jason McGee to miss early months of 2020 season due to surgery

Donegal’s early season prospects have suffered a setback with confirmation that Jason McGee is out of football for a number of months.

The big midfielder is due to undergo surgery in the BMI Meridan Hospital in Coventry tomorrow morning (Thursday) and will be out of football for the early part of the season.

The Cloughaneely clubman will definitely miss the Dr McKenna Cup and more than likely the Allianz Football League.

“I’m having surgery tomorrow morning. It is not too serious but I don’t know how long I will be out but I will miss the early part of the season,” said McGee.

“I hope to be back by the end of the league and ready for the championship. But It all depends on how the surgery and the recovery and rehab go but I would like to be back for the championship.”

The general recovery rate for the type of surgery Jason is undergoing can be anywhere between three to six months.

Donegal’s first game of the new season is at the end of December with their opening game in the Dr McKenna Cup and they begin their Allianz League on January 25 with a home tie against Mayo in Ballybofey.

The big championship date in the calendar is May 17, and Tyrone in Ballybofey, in the first round of the Ulster championship.