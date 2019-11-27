Donegal League have slight edge heading into second leg of Oscar Traynor clash with Inishowen

Oscar Traynor Inter League Tournament qualifying round second leg

Inishowen League v Donegal League, Maginn Park, Wednesday, 8pm

The Donegal League travel to Buncrana's Maginn Park tonight (Wednesday) to take on neighbours Inishowen in the battle to reach the quarter finals of the nationwide competition.

Raymond Shields Donegal go into the clash with a slight advantage having won the first leg 2-1 in Ballyare. But they will be without playmaker Kevin McHugh, who was red carded in that match, and it remains to be seen how much that will affect them.

Inishowen, managed by Diarmuid O'Brien, know they need to improve, as despite plenty of possession they failed to create clear chances in Ballyare. Too much of their attack was concentrated through the middle where Donegal had strength and numbers.

They did not utilise their wide areas and when they did, deliveries from those areas were poor to say the least. Inishowen will need to tighten up defensively as in all probability they will need to keep a clean sheet to give themselves a chance of progressing to the semi finals.