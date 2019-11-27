Donegal League have slight edge heading into second leg of Oscar Traynor clash with Inishowen

Contact
LOSS: The Donegal League will be without key player Kevin McHugh for Wednesday night's crunch Oscar Traynor clash with the Inishowen League
Oscar Traynor Inter League Tournament qualifying round second leg
Inishowen League v Donegal League, Maginn Park, Wednesday, 8pm
The Donegal League travel to Buncrana's Maginn Park tonight (Wednesday) to take on neighbours Inishowen in the battle to reach the quarter finals of the nationwide competition.
Raymond Shields Donegal go into the clash with a slight advantage having won the first leg 2-1 in Ballyare. But they will be without playmaker Kevin McHugh, who was red carded in that match, and it remains to be seen how much that will affect them.
Inishowen, managed by Diarmuid O'Brien, know they need to improve, as despite plenty of possession they failed to create clear chances in Ballyare. Too much of their attack was concentrated through the middle where Donegal had strength and numbers.
They did not utilise their wide areas and when they did, deliveries from those areas were poor to say the least. Inishowen will need to tighten up defensively as in all probability they will need to keep a clean sheet to give themselves a chance of progressing to the semi finals.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.