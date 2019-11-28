Three national champions in action at Donegal boxing club's annual show

Contact
Ulster senior champion Oran Shiels will be in action at the Golden Gloves fight night on Friday.
It promises to be a night of thrills and spills at Tooban's Halfway House this Friday night as Illies Golden Gloves host their annual big fight night.
In action for the Inishowen club will be national champions Carleigh Irving, Rory McDaid and Matthew McCole as well as Ulster senior champion Oran Shiels and national finallist Caroline 'Dano Gallagher'.
It's been a great year for the club, based just outside Buncrana, which has amassed an impressive 43 All-Ireland titles since forming 20 years ago.
Boxing fans will have the opportunity to get a glimpse of the future, with a number of talented young boxers from the club making their competitive debuts.
The 14-bout event gets underway at the Halfway House on Friday at 8.30 sharp.
