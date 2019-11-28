New era for Donegal tug of war club as girls team takes centre stage

Clonmany's first ever all-girl tug of war team is going great guns ahead of the World Championships, which will be held in Donegal next year.

The team, made up of pupils from Carndonagh Community School, pulled at the national championships recently, which was hosted by their home club Clonmany.

The girls performed admirably in their 400kg event, with their coach Danny McGonagle saying the experience was perfect preparation for the upcoming world championships, set for Letterkenny in February 2020.

It's the first time the club with the world famous pedigree in the sport has fielded a girls side.

Said McGonagle: "About 18 months ago I was visiting my niece, and her daughter Megan (Kerr) said to me 'I'd love to pull tug of war'.

"So I said to her 'you bring me 12 girls and I'll coach you."

True to her word, Megan gathered up a group of her pals, and the team was formed.

"This is the first time we've had a girls team," he said, "but they would all be related to tug of war men so it's in their blood.

"There will be a schools competition at the worlds, and as they're all at the one school they'll be able to take part as a team.

"They did well on Sunday. They still have a good bit to learn, and I think what they realise now is just what it takes to get to the top in this sport."

And, as organising chairman of the upcoming world championships, McGonagle is putting out the call to any local businesses who wish to show their support to the event.

He said: "Anybody that wants to sponsor the event itself, or any of the teams here in Clonmany, please give me a ring on 0868780804.

"When it comes to tug of war, I'm happy to beg!"