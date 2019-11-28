Naomh Columba win second annual Connie O'Gara Memorial Tournament

Naomh Columba Select 4-10 Referees Select 3-7

Naomh Columba select gained the bragging rights as they dethroned the Cup holders referee's select in the Second Annual Connie O Gara Memorial Tournament

In cold but sunny conditions Naomh Columba got off to a lively start with 1-2 in the first five minutes and they were a goal ahead at the break.

Naomh Columba surged ahead in the second half before the referees staged a late comeback which fell short.

Naomh Columba Select: Pauric 0 Donnell, Johnny Gallagher, Kevin Beag Cunningham, Dermort Doherty, Aidan Gillespie, Raymond Sweeney, Clement O'Gara, Andrew O'Gara, Gerard Cannon, Michael Cook Byrne, Noel McGinley, Noel Hegarty, David Gillespie, John Kelly, Colin McNelis. Subs: Ronan O'Hare, Cian Gallagher, David Fuller

Referees select: Robbie O Donnell, Eoin Doherty, Kevin McGinley, Conal McBrearty, Terence Cunnea, Michael McShane, Paul Clifford, Mark Boyle, Conor McShane, Paul Hardy, Manus Boyle, Eugene McHale, Declan Callaghan, John McNulty, Connie Doherty. Subs: Ryan McNern, Rory Jones, Andrew Mullin, Tommy Dean, Jamie McNern, Seamus Ban Cunningham, Kenneth Byrne, Ross Brady, Damien Gillespie, Kevin Lyons

Referee: Lee Jordan