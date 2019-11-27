Donegal League progress to Oscar Traynor quarters after comfortable victory over Inishowen

The Donegal League's Oscar Traynor squad are through to the quarter finals of the competition after defeating the Inishowen League 2-1 at Maginn Park on Wednesday evening.

The result sees Raymond Shields' side progress on a 4-2 aggregate score, having won the opening leg 2-1 in Ballyare last week.

A strike on 43 minutes from Brian Breslin put Donegal in the driving seat, while a 30 yard curler from Christopher Dillon on 65 minutes effectively sealed victory.

An under par Inishowen team grabbed a consolation ten minutes from time with a Kevin O'Loughlin header.