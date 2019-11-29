Martin Regan and Naomh Conaill ready for Kilcoo final showdown

Naomh Conaill are gearing up for an Ulster Club football final and a showdown with Down champions Kilcoo, on Sunday, in Healy Park, in Omagh. (Throw-in 2 pm)

It is a second provincial decider for the Donegal champions. Naomh Conaill played their one and only other final back in 2010 when they lost to Armagh standard bearers Crossmaglen Rangers.

For Kilcoo, who have been the top team in Down for the best part of the last decade, it is a third final appearance at seven attempts. They lost both finals- to Slaughtneil, Derry, in 2016 and Crossmaglen Rangers, 2012.

Naomh Conaill, after their marathon Donegal final and victory over Gaoth Dobhair, overcame Castlerahan, Cavan, in the first round in Ulster. And they followed their three point win over the Cavan champions with another three point win over Clontibret, Monaghan, in the Ulster semi-final.

“We could not even think about Ulster until we won Donegal first and we couldn’t contemplate an Ulster final until we got over Clontibret,” said Naomh Conaill manager Martin Regan.

“All we were talking about all year in Donegal was to get back to a county final and take it from there because we had lost the last two.”

Naomh Conaill’s performance in their 0-12 to 0-9 win over Clontibret was one of their finest of the season.

“I don’t know if it was any better than our performance against St Eunans in the county semi-final or against Gaoth Dobhair in the final. That is the level them teams are at as well.”

Martin Regan was at midfield with Johnny McLoone in the Naomh Conaill side defeated by Crossmaglen in the 2010 final.

“Six of sthe team that started against Clontibret along with three subs are still knocking about from the 2010 final.

Stephen McGrath, Anthony Thompson, Eoin Waide, Leo McLoone, Marty Boyle, Brendan McDyer, Dermot ‘Brick’ Molloy, John O’Malley and Dara Gallagher are all still on board from the 2010 team that lost to Crossmaglen.

The old guard combined with Ciaran Thompson, Kevin McGettigan, Ethan O’Donnell, Eunan Doherty, AJ Gallagher and Eoghan McGettigan as well as the introduction of the younger set of Jeaic McKelvey, Charles McGuinness and Kieran Gallagher means Naomh Conaill are a potent force.

And after dethroning the champions Gaoth Dobhair and overcoming a fancied Clontibret in the manner they did will see the Donegal champions enter Sunday’s final as the favourites.

“They (Kilcoo) have won eight of the last nine Down championships. It is not Down championships they are thinking about when they set out at the start of the year,” insisted Naomh Conaill manager.

“They are a very experienced side and after losing two finals their sights will be firmly set on winning his time around.”

The Down champions are managed by former Derry, Donegal, Mayo and Slaughtneil manager Mickey Moran and coached by former Derry star forward Conleth Gilligan. Gilligan has worked with Naomh Conaill in a coaching capacity in the past in 2010 and 2015.

Kilcoo made it through to the final on the back of narrow wins over Magherafelt, Derry and Derrygonnelly, Fermanagh without putting out any lights.

Verdict: Naomh Conaill