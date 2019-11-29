Captain Ciaran Thompson hoping to replicate Gaoth Dobhair success

When Naomh Conaill played in their one and only Ulster final Ciaran Thompson, the man who will captain the blue and whites in Sunday’s, final was on the terraces watching.

Then just 15 with two brothers in the team and another in the squad, Ciaran looked on in awe as his local team took on the mighty Crossmaglen Rangers, possibly one of the best club teams of all time.

“It was an exciting time to play in an Ulster final and I suppose for me it was extra special with the three boys involved. Anthony was the captain, Leon was at corner-forward and Aaron was in the subs,” said Ciaran.

GREAT EXCITEMENT

“There was great excitement in the town before that final and for us as a family it was a brilliant time too and mam and dad were very proud of the three boys as they are now of Anthony, Aaron and myself. Aaron is still in the squad too.

“It was really a great time just like it is now as well and hopefully we can now go on and do one better than the 2010 team.

“They put in a good performance and stayed with Crossmaglen for a long time in the game before Cross went on to win. They also went on to win bac- to-back All-Irelands in 2010 and 2011.

“It was great to see our boys out on the pitch and going toe to toe with Crosmaglen. They were such a good side, there was no disgrace in losing to them.”

Ciaran was appointed captain by manager Martin Regan at the start of the year. There was no great ceremony about it.

“It was before the start of the league back in March. Martin came to me and said he was making me captain and Kevin (McGettigan) vice-captain.

“I was surprised because when you look around the dressing room you see a lot of experience, far more experience than I have.

“I suppose given the emphasis was going to be on youth this season Martin felt the need for a younger captain. But being honest there is nothing to captaining this team.

“We have captains and leaders all over the pitch who could do it just as good as I do it and maybe even better.

“But it is a role I’m honoured to do and the family are immensely proud of it too and that I’m following in the footsteps of Anthony.”

Ciaran is being a little modest. He has played a huge part on the pitch in Naomh Conaill claiming a fourth Donegal championship. He has made some catches that would put the mighty Jack O’Shea to shame and he has hit come glorious points from play and placed balls from distance.

And just to prove the writer is not losing the run of himself, Ciaran was presented with the Séamus Mhic Géidigh Player of the Donegal Senior Championship at the annual Donegal GAA awards banquet on Saturday night.

“I’m privileged to win the award in honour of such a great man but being honest I’m also lucky to win it as it could be won a number of people in the team.”

After coming through a marathon Donegal championship, Naomh Conaill played their 10th championship game when defeating Clontibret in the semi-final and the skipper is aware of the big challenge that Sunday’s final opponents, Kilcoo, will present.

“They have won in Down for seven of the last eight years and they are a quality team and they are going to be a huge opposition.

“It is going to be a tough battle. They will go into the game as favourites and rightly so.

“I watched them on TV against Derrygonnelly. It was a tight cagey match but they did come through it. They got a goal and pushed on then and you could see they have a lot of talent in their team.

“The two Johstons are brilliant players. Conor Laverty in the full-forward line is a very experienced player. They have a lot of all round good players that will cause us a lot of problems.

WRITTEN OFF

“We have been written off by the media and everybody else in Donegal for a few years.

But we knew in the circle, the Naomh Conaill circle, we had the players and we had the management team. We are a good team too.

“But you are not going to get an easy game in an Ulster final. We have the experience and the youthful exuberance as well and we are going to give it a right good rattle.

“In recent years we’ve seen Kilcar go close and Gaoth Dobhair win it last year so it would be nice to replicate what Gaoth Dobhair did last year.”

And no doubt the Naomh Conaill captain will play his part.