Aidan Brannigan hoping to make it third time lucky with Kilcoo

In over five decades of the Ulster Club Football Championship only two Down clubs have won the championship.

Brynsford in 1969 and 1970 and Burren with back-to-back wins in 1987 and 1988 are the two clubs. Kilcoo, who face Naomh Conaill in Sunday’s decider in Healy Park, have played in two finals and lost both. They lost to Slaughtneil in 2016 and Crossmaglen in 2012.

Down defender Aidan Brannigan shares the Kilcoo captaincy with his county colleague Conor Laverty.

The joint captain is hoping Kilcoo can make it third time lucky and become the third club from the Mourne County to get their name etched on the famous trophy.

“It is hard to believe given the number of good club teams we’ve had in the county down the years. A very good Mayobridge came close on a couple of occasions. Hopefully we can make it third time lucky and become the third club,” said the joint skipper.

Kilcoo with 17 championship head the roll of honour in Down and with that record comes an expectation.

“The expectation at the beginning of every year is to reach the Down final. It is part and parcel of who we are, whether we win it or not is another story. But we are thereabouts every year.”

Aidan Brannigan and Kilcoo have played in the last eight Down finals and have won seven of them. Burren beat them in last year’s final.

And with Kilcoo’s record in their home county there is always a great desire and hunger to make the big breakthrough in Ulster.

In pursuit of provincial glory they have turned to proven winner in the province Mickey Moran to guide their fortunes in 2019. It has been a case of so far so good.

Moran, a manager with multiple county teams, was in charge of Slaughtneil from Derry who won three Ulster titles in four seasons.

Moran has recruited former Derry star forward Conleth Gillian, an All-Ireland club winner with Ballinderry, and well-known Derry coach Paul Devlin.

“They are three fantastic men. They have brought fresh ideas, a new mindset and new voices in the dressing room; everything is fresh this year and it is very enjoyable to play football under them.

“Mickey Moran is a brilliant man and we could not believe we got him on board. We thought when he finished with Slaughtneil that was him finished in management.

“His was the first name on top of our list and when he took it we were really delighted.”

“We won the Ulster league and as the championship went on we got better and played good football

“We drew with Burren in the Down semi-final and we had two very good games with Burren and those games have probably stood to us in Ulster.”

The joint captain admits he knows very little about Sunday's opponents Naomh Conaill other than Conleth Gilligan telling him they were a fantastic team. Gilligan spent some time with Naomh Conaill as coach.