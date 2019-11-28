THE SPORTING DIARY: Go Naomh Conaill in Ulster club final on Sunday

All eyes will be on Naomh Conaill this Sunday as they go in search of an Ulster senior club championship title when they take on Down champions, Kilcoo, in the decider at Healy Park, Omagh.

The Tyrone ground holds happy memories for the Naomh Conaill men and if they can reproduce the performance of the semi-final win over Clontibret, then they will be well on their way to emulating what Gaoth Dobhair did last year.

For probably the first time in a number of games, Naomh Conaill will carry the favourites' tag with bookies having them at around 8/11 with Kilcoo at 6/4. No doubt, they get the nod from the bookies for their impressive display against Clontibret, while Kilcoo were deemed fortunate to have overcome Derrygonnelly in the other semi-final.

But they will also be wary because semi-finals can count for little when the teams take the field on final day, which always has a little more pomp and ceremony and players have to be ready for the unexpected.

To say that the Davy Brennan Park residents have been impressive since the beginning of September would be a massive understatement. They seem to be getting better with every game and really enjoying their football. Their performance in the semi-final was arguably the greatest performance by a Donegal team in Ulster club football ever. To go on and win the final would put the star on top of the Christmas tree. It would be a fitting end to a remarkable journey - one of biblical proportions.

Good night in Abbey

Donegal GAA celebrated a good night in the Abbey Hotel, Donegal town on Saturday night with their annual GAA Banquet. At the end of the greatest decade for GAA in the county, both the men and ladies were presented with Ulster medals, while the two players who dominated the decade were fittingly rewarded with the player of the year awards - Michael Murphy and Geraldine McLaughlin.

It is a pity that McLaughlin did not get the ultimate reward which she deserved - an All-Star. It's hard to fathom why she has been continuously overlooked as she has been the outstanding performer in Donegal and Ulster over the decade.

At least Murphy was rewarded this year with a third All-Star and after lifting the Anglo Celt for the fifth time, it was a fitting end to 2019 for the Glenswilly man.

Nominations for the Donegal Sports Star awards closed on Friday last and one would feel that Murphy will be one of the nominees for the Gaelic football award.

The Sports Star award winners from 40 years ago will be honoured at the launch of the event shortly and among them was another Glenswilly man, Danny McDaid, who was named overall Donegal Sports Star in 1979.

Could it be another Glenswilly man who lifts that overall award for 2019 in January?

Saturday night also saw two of Donegal's greatest players honoured as David Walsh and Frank McGlynn were presented with jackets on their retirements. They used to get green jackets, but I only noticed from the photographs that they have moved to a new style and colour of jacket for the retirees.

There was something special about both players - a humility and graciousness which saw them not thinking about themselves, but about players who they had played with who had not been fortunate enough to be around when success came for the county.

We are very fortunate in Donegal to have had these two as role models. And along with others who retired in recent times, it is no surprise that Donegal has been so successful in the past decade. And given the surge in success for our clubs in Ulster club competitions, the GAA is in a healthy position in the county at present.

Mayo not alone

While the saga of the finances of the Mayo GAA continue, can any County Board in Ireland and abroad afford to be glib? One wonders if one picked out any county by random selection and put it under the microscope would it stand up to scrutiny?

We have already had issues in Roscommon and Galway in recent times and with such seriously big turnovers involved in running county teams at present, is it fair that a volunteer treasurer is charged with this responsibility?

On Saturday night last at the Donegal GAA Banquet, Donegal chairman, Mick McGrath, made a plea to those present to support the upcoming draw which has a house in Dublin as a first prize. The plan is to raise €1,000,000 from the draw to complete the Training Centre at Convoy.

Tickets are €100 each and the prizes also include a car as second prize and are very attractive. But when you think of the figures involved, it is changed times and a huge project for an amateur sport with volunteer officers.