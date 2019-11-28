Finn Harps announce date for annual general meeting

Contact
Harps will once again be in the Premier Division next season
The Annual General Meeting of the Finn Harps Co-operative Society will take place on Sunday, December 15 at 6.p.m. in the Villa Rose Hotel.
The closing date for nominations and motions is Thursday, December 12 at 5.p.m.
All nominations must be in writing.
Nominations for the Board of Directors must include the name and share number of the person being proposed. It must also be signed by two co-op members (shareholders) and have the share numbers quoted.
Motions for the A.G.M. must carry the appropriate shareholders details and must be seconded by a second shareholder. All Nominations and Motions must be forwarded by hard copy to John Campbell, Secretary, Finn Harps FC, Navenny Street, Ballybofey or via email to harpssec@gmail.com
Shares in Finn Harps Co-operative Society can be purchased via the Finn Harps website via www.finnharps.ie/post/shares
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.