Ulster club finals are a rarity for Donegal clubs

County has had only two winners in senior club provincial championship

Naomh Conaill will be hoping to lift the Seamus McFerran Cup

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

Only two Donegal clubs have won the Ulster Club Senior Football Championship since it came into being in its present form in 1968.

The now defunct St. Joseph’s side from Ballyshannon/Bundoran won the title back in 1975 when they overcame Castleblayney Faughs of Monaghan in the decider.

But it wasn’t until last year that a second Donegal club secured victory again, with Gaoth Dobhair overcoming Scotstown by 0-13 to 0-12 in the decider.

So, if Naomh Conaill can secure victory this Sunday they will be only the third Donegal club to win the senior crown at provincial level.

On a number of occasions, Donegal clubs have tasted defeat in the final.

The most recent of these was Glenswilly back in 2013 when they lost to Ballinderry 1-13 to 2-6.

Naomh Conaill were in the 2010 final but lost out to the great Crossmaglen Rangers, 2-9 to 0-10.

Prior to that you have to go right back to 1991 to find another Donegal club bidding to capture the honours. Killybegs got to the final stage but were defeated by Castleblayney Faughs.

St. Joseph’s managed to reach two other finals, but lost to Bellaghy and Clan na nGael in 1968 and 1973 respectively.

Crossmaglen Rangers have won the competition a record 11 times. Indeed, they won every final that they appeared in.

Armagh and Derry top the county charts in the Ulster Club Senior Football Championship with 15 wins each. Down come next with seven wins, followed by Monaghan (6), Antrim (4) and Donegal and Tyrone, both on two. No club from Fermanagh or Cavan has ever won the Ulster Club Football Championship.

