Donegal short mat bowls ace has world glory in sights

Indoor bowls speciallist Andrew Steele is on a high after adding the British Isles Championship singles title to his list of achievements.

The Moville native came from behind in the final, played in Aberdeen recently, to beat the English champion 18-12 in the battle for the premier singles crown.



Steele, a member of the Greenbank club, is having a great year. He won the Irish title back in March, then the Irish champion of champions tournament in October.

And, with the British Isles crown in the bag, he's now looking forward to testing himself against the cream of the crop at the World Championships in Belgium next March.



He told us: "No player has ever held the full set, but I will try my best.

"Winning the Irish title back in March was great in itself, but I'm over the moon to have done so well in Aberdeen too.



"I'd like to thank my club, Greenbank, who held a tournament back in September to raise funds for me to go to Scotland and also to Belgium in March.

"It's down to them and the support of sponsors like Inishowen Oil Co, Goliath Sliding Doors, Ian Tinney Property Maintenance, NW Busways, Samuel Bredin and the Donegal Zone that I'm able to take part in these competitions."