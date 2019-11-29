Contact

Donegal U17s: Barrett invites 43 players to attend training ahead of 2020 campaign

Variety the theme as a total of 22 clubs represented

U17S

Muff midfielder Drew McKinney has been selected for training with the U17s

Reporter:

staff reporter

A total of 43 players have been selected to attend training with Luke Barrett's Donegal U17 squad in preparation for the 2020 campaign.

The diverse group sees 22 clubs from across the county represented. This is Barrett's first year in charge, having taken over from Buncrana club man Gary Duffy.

His father, Sean Paul, is managing the county U20s.

The Ulster U17 Championship gets under way in the third week in April.

Full list of players selected:

Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon
Kyle Murray
Matt Gillespie
Cian Rooney


Buncrana
Sean Doherty
Oisin Crawford 
Kevin Jordon 

Convoy
Mark Gordon
Oran Patterson


Cloughaneely
Blake McGarvey

Downings
Tiarnan McBride
Patrick McElwee


Dungloe
Patrick Mc Garvey

Fanad Gaels
Liam McGrenaghan


Four Masters
Senan Quinn
Dermot Slevin
Stephen Mc Fadden


Gaoth Dobahir
Cian McEntee
Finnon Coyle


Glenfin
Luke McGlynn

Glenswilly
Oisin McDaid
Gerard Shiels

Killybegs
Dylan Murphy
Chris Mulligan

Malin
Conor O'Neill 
Ben Miller 

Milford
Shea McBride-Friel
Eoin O'Donnell
Liam Donnelly

Moville
Darragh Gillen
Eoghan McLaughlin

Naomh Conail
Robbie McDonnell

Naomh Padraig Muff
Ciaran McLaughlin
Drew McKinney 

Naomh Ultan
Jack Boyle
Jarad Harvey
Daniel Gildea

Red Hughes
Adam Sweeney
Caolan McClintock

Sean macCumhaills
Cian Mulligan
Andrew Murray

St Eunans
Cian McMonagle
David Boyle

Termon
Kevin Mc Gettigan

