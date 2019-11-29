Donegal U17s: Barrett invites 43 players to attend training ahead of 2020 campaign

A total of 43 players have been selected to attend training with Luke Barrett's Donegal U17 squad in preparation for the 2020 campaign.

The diverse group sees 22 clubs from across the county represented. This is Barrett's first year in charge, having taken over from Buncrana club man Gary Duffy.

His father, Sean Paul, is managing the county U20s.

The Ulster U17 Championship gets under way in the third week in April.

Full list of players selected:

Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon

Kyle Murray

Matt Gillespie

Cian Rooney



Buncrana

Sean Doherty

Oisin Crawford

Kevin Jordon

Convoy

Mark Gordon

Oran Patterson



Cloughaneely

Blake McGarvey

Downings

Tiarnan McBride

Patrick McElwee



Dungloe

Patrick Mc Garvey

Fanad Gaels

Liam McGrenaghan



Four Masters

Senan Quinn

Dermot Slevin

Stephen Mc Fadden



Gaoth Dobahir

Cian McEntee

Finnon Coyle



Glenfin

Luke McGlynn

Glenswilly

Oisin McDaid

Gerard Shiels

Killybegs

Dylan Murphy

Chris Mulligan

Malin

Conor O'Neill

Ben Miller

Milford

Shea McBride-Friel

Eoin O'Donnell

Liam Donnelly

Moville

Darragh Gillen

Eoghan McLaughlin

Naomh Conail

Robbie McDonnell

Naomh Padraig Muff

Ciaran McLaughlin

Drew McKinney

Naomh Ultan

Jack Boyle

Jarad Harvey

Daniel Gildea

Red Hughes

Adam Sweeney

Caolan McClintock

Sean macCumhaills

Cian Mulligan

Andrew Murray

St Eunans

Cian McMonagle

David Boyle

Termon

Kevin Mc Gettigan