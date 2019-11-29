Donegal U17s: Barrett invites 43 players to attend training ahead of 2020 campaign

Contact
Muff midfielder Drew McKinney has been selected for training with the U17s
A total of 43 players have been selected to attend training with Luke Barrett's Donegal U17 squad in preparation for the 2020 campaign.
The diverse group sees 22 clubs from across the county represented. This is Barrett's first year in charge, having taken over from Buncrana club man Gary Duffy.
His father, Sean Paul, is managing the county U20s.
The Ulster U17 Championship gets under way in the third week in April.
Full list of players selected:
Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon
Kyle Murray
Matt Gillespie
Cian Rooney
Buncrana
Sean Doherty
Oisin Crawford
Kevin Jordon
Convoy
Mark Gordon
Oran Patterson
Cloughaneely
Blake McGarvey
Downings
Tiarnan McBride
Patrick McElwee
Dungloe
Patrick Mc Garvey
Fanad Gaels
Liam McGrenaghan
Four Masters
Senan Quinn
Dermot Slevin
Stephen Mc Fadden
Gaoth Dobahir
Cian McEntee
Finnon Coyle
Glenfin
Luke McGlynn
Glenswilly
Oisin McDaid
Gerard Shiels
Killybegs
Dylan Murphy
Chris Mulligan
Malin
Conor O'Neill
Ben Miller
Milford
Shea McBride-Friel
Eoin O'Donnell
Liam Donnelly
Moville
Darragh Gillen
Eoghan McLaughlin
Naomh Conail
Robbie McDonnell
Naomh Padraig Muff
Ciaran McLaughlin
Drew McKinney
Naomh Ultan
Jack Boyle
Jarad Harvey
Daniel Gildea
Red Hughes
Adam Sweeney
Caolan McClintock
Sean macCumhaills
Cian Mulligan
Andrew Murray
St Eunans
Cian McMonagle
David Boyle
Termon
Kevin Mc Gettigan
