Big Inishowen League clash in store as Glengad take on rivals Aileach

The biggest clash of the Inishowen League premier division so far this season is set to be played out at Lakeside this Sunday.

Hosts Aileach welcome Glengad Utd to their ground for a match that could have a significant bearing on where the league trophy will end up this year.

With four-time successive champions Glengad denied a fifth straight title by Greencastle last season, they are keen to recapture their crown.

But a revamped Aileach squad, with manager Emmett McLaughlin at the helm, have had a blistering start to their campaign, and currently sit on top of the table with the maximum 18 points from six matches played.

The Crua outfit, meanwhile, have been on a similarly good run with five league wins - a disappointing draw against Carn the only glitch in their campaign.

Victory for Aileach would give them a five-point cushion over Shane Byrne's side, and though that would be a nice lift to take into the Christmas break, manager Emmett McLaughlin knows the visitors won't be making it easy for them.

He told Donegal Live: "We've two points on them so a result for us would open up a wee gap, so of course we'll be looking to take all three points.

"But as much as we want to win, Shane Byrne and his players will be looking to do the exact same. This will be a real challenge for us, but that's what we're in football for.

"You want to put yourself up against the very best teams and managers, and I wouldn't be here if I wasn't looking to get results."

One of the key factors in Greencastle's success last season was their strength in depth, and one glance at Aileach's current list of personnel shows they are in a similar position this year.

McMonagle brothers Tommy and Darren have returned to their home club from Bonagee, while McLaughlin is spoiled for choice in terms of his midfield selection in the likes of Gavin Doherty and Gareth McGlynn.

"You don't challenge for trophies with eight or nine good players," he said. "In junior football there's always players picking up knocks or who have work committments, so you need to have a decent panel of players to call on.

"And we're lucky in that we have a lot of really good young players coming through at the club, and we want to try and blood them as much as possible this season.

"This is a big match for us on Sunday but we're all looking forward to it. The players have given me everything since I took over and I know they will give it everything they've got."



Aileach FC v Glengad Utd, Sunday, 2pm, Lakeside