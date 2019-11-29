Tyrone coach's link to Kilcar manager role ends with Dungiven appointment

Local rumours that former Tyrone All-Star Stephen O'Neill was being linked to a management role with Kilcar for 2020 have ended with the announcement that O'Neill has been appointed as manager of Derry side Dungiven.

There were persistent speculation in recent weeks that O'Neill was set for Kilcar and it is believed that he met with a delegation from the club.

However, that link is now dead and it looks as if Kilcar will have a manager from within their own club in charge in the next year.

The club AGM is due in the next few weeks and it is understood that the names of outgoing manager Barry Doherty and former manager, John McNulty, are in the hat. Whether it goes to a vote remains to be seen.

Both have achieved success with the club, McNulty at underage and senior level while Doherty led the south-west club to the Dr Maguire in 2017, bridging a gap back to 1993.