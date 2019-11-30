Finesse Gymnastics strike Platinum at National competition

Finesse Gymnastics club will not want 2019 to end. It has been the most successful year to date in the clubs short history. From winning a host of national and international awards as well as being voted the best gymnastics display club in Ireland.

Finesse sent 26 of their gymnasts to compete at the GymSTART Challenge in the Sport Ireland national indoor arena based at the National Sports Campus Dublin.

This state-of-the-art facility comprises of a National Indoor Athletics Training Centre, National Gymnastics Training Centre and a National Indoor Training Centre which can cater for 20 different sports. The gymnastics arena is the first of its kind in Ireland and has an interior space – some 18,000m2

The GymSTART programme contains 10 progressive levels of gymnastics skills ranging from level one where the gymnast performs basic skills such as a straddle or pike sit, up to level 10 where they will have to execute advanced skills like an unsupported back flip. When the gymnasts have completed their 10 levels they then progress to Bronze, Silver & Gold. New for 2019 G.I. Has introduced the Platinum level which is the highest level that a gymnast can achieve within the sport.

Gymnastics Ireland introduced this competition to give gymnasts an opportunity to execute gymnastics floor skills appropriate to their ability levels. The GymSTART challenge is a progressive, inclusive award scheme for young gymnasts which also include coaching courses and workshops for gymnasts that wish to stay in the sport after they have finished competing.

This year’s event saw just over 800 gymnasts attending the competition which has tripled in size since it began and just goes to show how popular gymnastics has become in Ireland.

Each gymnast had to perform a routine of seven out of ten perfect elements in order to be awarded a medal, and all 31 gymnasts from the club brought home an amazing 4 Platinum, 3 Gold, 3 Silver, 1 Level 10, 1 Level 9, 7 Level 8, 3 Level 7, 2 Level 6 and 2 Level 5 GymSTART medals.

Finesse's participating gymnasts certainly did themselves, their parents and club proud. All the weeks of training showed what the gymnasts can achieve with hard work and dedication. The clubs moto is Inspire, Believe, Achieve and they have certainly done that in 2019.

Finesse Gymnasts: Lucy Boyle, Ruby McBride, Ella McBride, Olivia Plumb, Doris Maria Gallagher, John Antonio Gallagher, Orlagh FrIel, Yevis Bella Gallagher, Ella Dunne, Jodie Rodgers, Jessica Grace Coll, Carmen Hernandez, Shannon Sibbald, Grace Parke, Tia Duddy, Jessica Boyle, Elle Gillespie, Emer Quinn, Eabha Henry, Nikola Katanowska, Tori Mcfadden, Zara McGaughey, Sarah Kerr, Lauren Doherty, Rebecca Brogan and Jessica McNally- Grant

Finesse Coaches: Amber Beecroft, Ellie King and Adele King

Finesse Assessors: Orla Lonergan and Reelan McHugh