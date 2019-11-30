Laura Diver crowned champion at Deane’s Autumn League in Bruckless

There was plenty of action and excitement on the Final Day of the Autumn League at Deane’s Equestrian Centre as the Class Winners and Champion Rider were decided in hot competition.

There were a few nerves on show but the majority of riders made it safely through the challenging course with only a few picking up faults. Our Champion Rider was crowned and this time it went to Laura Diver on her horse Chance with a couple of super rounds. She also picked up Reserve Champion which was kindly sponsored by Gemma Baird of EquiMassage North West.

Once again the Starter Stakes, 40cm and 50cm Class riders set the stage with some fantastic rounds. Lauren Walker on Meenarilagh got the day off to a positive start with a lovely round, Shauna McCole on Beauty jumped two great rounds while Colleen McGlynn on Tango flew around the course.

The 60cm Class had a 5 way jump of to decide the class winner. First in to set the target was Hollie Bradley on Orchid, and they gave it a good go but picked up 4 faults and a quick time of 43.07 secs. Dominika Czibla on Blue took up the challenge and sailed around the course setting a time of 43.12 secs slower but more importantly she was clear. No one could match the times for the first two riders, so it finished 1st place Dominika Czibla, 2nd place went to Ally McClay on Amadeus and 3rd to Carla Del Burgo.

The 70cm Class was also a close affair as we had two riders in a jump off for 1st and 2nd place and a 3 way jump off for the 3rd place. Laura Diver on Chance was up against Lucy Stewart on Dedo to decided the Class Winner. There was plenty of friendly banter between the two highly competitive riders as they picked their routes. There was little to separate the riders as they flew around the course taking all the short cuts. It came down to a difference of just half a second in Laura’s favour as she took 1st place in a time of 39.50 secs with Lucy Stewart finishing in 2nd place. Sean McMenanin on Lacey was surprised to take the 3rd place with his clear round and didn’t believe he was to get a rosette.

In the 80cm Class a rematch was on the cards as Laura Diver and Lucy Stewart both jumped clear and made it to the jump off, and they were joined with Cyndi Graham on her new horse Katie. Laura Diver on Chance was very determined to win and put the pedal to the metal once the bell rang and recorded the quickest time of the day coming home clear in a time of 37.32 secs. Lucy tried her best to make up the time but came up short. So it finished 1st Laura Diver, 2nd Lucy Stewart, and 3rd to Cyndi Graham on Katie.

The 90cm saw Cyndi Graham on Katie take 1st place, while the 1m Class Amy Gardner on Ruby took 1st place with a lovely clear round.

Many thanks to all our helpers and Judge Alax Deane on the day. The Winter League begins on the 19th of January 2020, keep it in your diary for further info check Facebook Deanes Farm or contact Alax on 074 9737160.

Results

Clear Rounds

Starter Stakes

Anna McGlynn, George, Keeloges

Katie Diver, Spirit, Lough Eske

Dean Burgess, Truffles, Bruckless

Lauren Walker, Meenarillagh, St John’s Pt

Oisin Boyle, Spirit, Bruckless

Colleen McGlynn, Tango, Ballydevitt

Aine Murphy, Barnes, Truffles

Shauna McCole, Beauty, Portnoo

40cm Class

Chloe McCloskey, Carrick, Meenarilagh

Shauna McCole, Portnoo, Beauty

50cm Class

Carla Del Burgo , Tilly, Spain/Donegal

Amy Boal, Inver, George

Dominika Czibla, Donegal, Blue

Louise Presho, Omagh, Blondy

60cm Class

1st Dominika Czibla, Blue, Donegal

2nd Ally McClay, Amadeus, Laghey

3rd Carla Del Burgo, Tilly, Spain/Donegal

4th Rebecca McDaid, Penny, Frosses

5th Hollie Bradley, Inver, Orchid

70cm Class

1st Laura Diver, Chance, Lough Eske

2nd Lucy Stewart, Dedo, Mountcharles

3rd Sean McMenamin, Lacey, Castlederg

4th Dominika Czibla, Blue, Donegal

5th Hollie Bradley, Breezy, Inver

80cm Class

1st Laura Diver, Chance, Lough Eske

2nd Lucy Stewart, Dedo, Mountcharles

3rd Cyndi Graham, Katie, St John’s Pt.

90cm Class

Cyndi Graham, Katie, St. John’s Pt.

1m Class

Amy Gardner, Ruby, Rockhill