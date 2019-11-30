DONEGAL GOLF NEWS: All the news from Golf Clubs in Donegal

Gaoth Dobhair

A one under par front nine proved a very solid foundation for Barney Boyle (12) as headed for the inward nine, which he covered in six over to post a 64 to win the Gweedore Medical Centre sponsored Hamper on Sunday. Donal Greene (16) got the better of Micheál Ó Fearraigh (11) on a break of tie with 66. Hugh Ó Gallchóir (4) took the gross and that man again James Tiger Sweeney (22) got the category with 67. I seem to be writing James’s name once or twice every week lately. The nines went to Odhrán Mac Niallais (13) and Pat Gray (16) took the nines with 32 and 31 respectfully. CSS on the day was 68. Míle buíochas le Gweedore Medical Centre as urraíocht a dheanamh ar an chomórtas.

Last week's seniors competition was won by Rory Mangan (22) with 41 points and second went to James Tiger Sweeney (22) on a break of tie from Tony Gallagher (23) with 38 points. The seniors competition continues every week and is open to both members and visitors alike. The seniors Hamper will be played for on the 10th 11th and 12th of December. One day only have your pick.

There won't be any club draw or presentation this Sunday evening. The draw for November and December will take place on the evening that all the Hampers will be presented on a date to be confirmed.

This week’s Hamper will be sponsored by Garáiste Mhic Pháidín.

Donegal Ladies (Murvagh)

There was a good turnout of ladies at our AGM, held in Donegal Golf Club on Monday, 18th November. After the annual reports of the Ladies’ Golf Committee were read out, the Lady Captain, Máirín Mc Cartney presented the Bronze Medal to Gillian O’Callaghan and the Silver Spoon to Mary Gillen. Rosemary Carr will be presented with the Silver Medal at a later date.

Outgoing captain, Máirín then addressed the meeting. She said that it was a privilege for her to be Lady Captain of Donegal Golf Club (Murvagh) during the year of its 60th Anniversary. She congratulated all prize winners and praised all who represented the club on various teams during the year. She also thanked the captains, caddies and supporters! She encouraged ladies who would be interested in playing for the club next year to add their names to the list in the locker room.

On August 12th 2020 we will have the honour of hosting one of the Connacht Trophy qualifiers run by the ILGU.Lady Captain also thanked all the hard working ladies on the various committees and sub-committees. She acknowledged the contribution of the Ladies’ Links to our finances and praised M Buckley and M Talbot for organising the links during the winter. Lady members raised almost €1800 for Parents and Friends of People with Intellectual Disability and Solace Cancer Care. Máirín also thanked all our sponsors for their continued support over the year. Finally she wished incoming captain, Anne Murray and vice-captain, Ann Gillespie every success in their new roles!

Anne Murray said that it was an honour for her to accept the position of Lady Captain for 2020 and she was delighted that she would have the help and support of Ann Gillespie, in her new role as Vice-Captain. Anne announced some important dates for next year –The Shield on Saturday, 18th April, the annual club outing on Saturday, 25th April and Lady Captain’s Day on Saturday, 4th July. She reminded ladies that the Christmas Cracker will be held on Saturday, 7th December, starting with a 9 hole stableford competition and followed immediately afterwards by our Xmas lunch. The theme is Xmas handbags and this year’s nominated charity is Donegal Town Hospital Patients’ Comfort Fund. All Past Members and new members are welcome to join us for our Xmas lunch in the clubhouse – all details are available from the shop (074)9734054. The Winter League continues until Friday, 6th December and a 4BBB friendly takes place most Saturdays .Just book online and a running draw will take place on the day. New members are encouraged to join in the fun!

Next Winter Links will take place on Monday, 9th December and the Club AGM will take place on Friday, 6th December.

Rosapenna

The Christmas Hamper played for last Sunday the 24th was won by John Dowds (17*) with 43pts, the runner up was Pete McBride Snr (17) with 41pts. The gross was won by Mick Gallagher Jnr (6) with 30 gross pts. Third place was Louis Boyce (14*) with 40pts. Two's - Louis Boyce, Pete McBride Snr, Brendan Roache, Brendan Roache Snr & Shaun Boyce with €15.00 Pavilion Golf Shop credit each. The third & final Hamper will be played for this coming Sunday the 1st of December.

Downings GAA Classic: The 25th annual Downings GAA Classic took place at Rosapenna last Saturday the 23rd with the results as follows - 1st D Ladley, P Gallagher, J McClafferty & J Gallagher with 96pts bot.; 2nd E McConigley, C McConigley, D Walsh & D Callaghan with 96pts bot; 3rd M Bradley, M Carlin, P Smyth & M Bradley with 96pts; 4th M Treanor, J McHugh, H Bradley & P McSwiggan with 94pts.; 5th J Carr, S Carr, M Bradshaw & M Bradshaw with 93pts.; 6th P McBride, H McBride, B McMenamin & M Herrity with 92pts bot.; 7th P Boyce, H McCahey, P Keating & A Strain with 92pts.

Winter Scramble Series: The next Winter Scramble Series will take place this coming Saturday the 30th with a scramble on each championship links (Sandy Hills Links @ 10.00am & the Old Tom Morris Links at 11.00am). Both courses are now full. The two winter scrambles scheduled in December will take place on Saturday the 14th & Saturday the 28th.

Winter Rules: Six inch placing not nearer the hole on fairways only is now in effect.

End of Year Presentation: The end of year presentation will take place on Saturday the 7th of December. The following will be presented - 2019 Michael Bonner Singles Matchplay, 2019 Doubles Matchplay, 2019 Golfer of the Year, three Seiko Series and the three Christmas Hampers (Hamper for 1st, mini hamper for 2nd).

Pick Up Game: This coming Sunday, the 1st of December, the pick up game will start at 11.00am. There is no need to book, just show up on the day 15-20 mins before the first tee time and put your name down in the Golf Shop.

Saturday 30th - Winter Scramble Series

Sunday 1st December - Christmas Hamper 3/3

Wednesday 4th - St Vincent De Paul Charity Day

Friday 6th - Gents Annual General Meeting

Saturday 7th - Over 50's vs Under 50's & End of Year Presentation

Sunday 8th - Club Competition

Bundoran

Hamper Results (Nov 23/24): 1st: Dan McLernon - 43 points (Break of Tie); 2nd: John Gavigan - 43 points; 3rd: Donagh Keon - 42 points (Break of Tie); 4th: Donagh McInerney - 42 points. CSS: 67 Sat, 68 Sun

Dunfanaghy

Christmas Hamper (Golfer of the Year) Stableford - Sunday 24th November: 1st Billy Griffin (11) 45 pts BOT; 2nd Connie Ferry (19) 45 pts; Gross: Bill McCallion (7) 31 pts; 3rd Martin McBride (20) 44 pts. Front Nine: Ken Armstrong (15) 21 pts BOT; Back Nine: Fergal Callan (12) 24 pts BOT. CSS: 38 pts

Gents Open Stableford - Saturday 23rd November: 1st David Irvine (8) Strabane 45 pts; 2nd Roger Green Jnr (18) 43 pts; Gross: Colin Higgs (9) 34 pts; 3rd Paul Given (11) 41 pts BOT; Front Nine: Keith Shiels (24) North West 22 pts; Back Nine: Martin McFadden (7) BBS 20 pts BOT. CSS: 38 pts ​

Gents Open Stableford - Wednesday 20th November: 1st Stanley Johnston (21) 36 pts BOT; 2nd Michael Dunne (19) 36 pts BOT; Gross: Bob McElhinney (5) 30 pts; 3rd Neil McGinley (12) 36 pts BOT; Front Nine: Kevin James (15) 20pts; Back Nine: Pat Bonner (14) 20 pts BOT. CSS: 37 pts

Gents Senior Stableford - Monday 18th November: 1st Hugh Gallagher (12) Letterkenny 40 pts BOT; 2nd Shaun McGlinchey (28) Letterkenny 40 pts; Gross: Paul Smyth (12) 28 pts BOT; 3rd Bryan Harkin (23) Letterkenny 36 pts. Front Nine: Mark Carrigy (20) Letterkenny 20 pts; Back Nine: Colm Donaghy (14) 21 pts BOT. CSS: 36 pts

Portsalon

Development Draw: A reminder that our Club Development Draw is fast-approaching! Tickets remain on sale and could make an ideal Christmas gift. The winner will be driving off in a brand new 2020 Hyundai Tuscan. Contract the Shop on 074 9159459.

Christmas Hamper: The Gents Christmas Hamper takes place on Sunday 8th December. Bookings can be made via BRS online or by calling the Shop on 074 91 59459. Please note; the Hamper is not a shotgun start this year so booking is essential to avoid disappointment.

Saturday 23rd Gents Members: Winner: Seamus Patton (6) - 38 pts; Runner-up: Shaun Gibbons (11) - 36 pts; Gross: Stephen Connolly (6) - 30 gross pts

Sunday 24th Gents Members: Winner: DP Logue (6) - 41 pts; Runner-up: Philip Durning (6) - 40 pts BOT; Gross: John G McBride (6) - 34 gross pts; Third: James Duffy (18) - 40 pts

Ladies Section

Sunday Members 24th November: Congratulations to Sarah Nicholl (16) who had a fabulous 40 pts on Sunday. In mild calm conditions, Sarah showed great consistency and will be hoping to repeat her great scoring in the November Links on Thursday 28th. Sarah will also be one of the favourites to win a Hamper on Saturday 30th.

Pamela Clinton-McDermott (15) was hot on Sarah's heels with 38 pts on Sunday and is equally likely to take home a hamper on Saturday. Good luck to all the ladies, the hamper draw and tee times are on the BRS time sheet.

There will be no Ladies Links in December.

The January Ladies Links will be played on Thursday 30th January 2020. The Club AGM will take place on Friday 10th January. Ladies Branch AGM will take place at 2pm on Saturday 11th. January Followed by the annual 'Captains Drive-In' on Sunday 12th January.

Cloughaneely

Paul Doherty produced a classy round of three under par gross for a superb score of 48 points last Sunday morning. Paul had one bogey and produced 4 birdies on his way to claim the first turkey of the year! Joe Gallagher took the ham in second spot with a great score of 41 points. 1st: Paul Doherty (9) 48 points, 2nd: Joe Gallagher (24) 41 points, Cat 1: Joe Friel Jnr (11) 40 points, Cat 2: Brian McGee (17) 40 points, Cat 3: Joe Doherty (20) 37 points BOT.

We had another busy weekend with the Winter League in Ballyconnell. In Group A Paul Doherty & Francis Boyle won their match. Mark McGinley & Danny McNulty also got their campaign off to a winning start. In Group B Vincent Collum & Brian 'The Bomber' McGee played some stuff whilst hitting the ball a mile to record their first victory. Group D saw Owenie McFadden and Kevin Barrett maintain their 100% record with a solid win.

This weekend is another Singles Stableford with Turkey and Ham prizes up for grabs. Golf Membership for 2020 is open all new Members are welcome to Cumann Gailf Chloich Cheann Fhaola.

The Club AGM is on Thursday 5th December at 8pm in the clubhouse.