Donegal defeat in 2014 the only blip on Jim Gavin's Dublin managerial career

After announcing his decision to step away from the Dublin senior football management position today, Jim Gavin will reflect on a very successful period with just one championship defeat - that to Donegal in the All-Ireland semii-final of 2014.

He had a fantastic career as a manager after winning an All-Ireland senior medal with the Dubs in 1995.

He won two All-Ireland U-21 titles (defeating Donegal in 2010) before taking over the Dublin seniors at the end of 2012.

In seven seasons under Gavin, Dublin have won six All-Ireland titles, five National league titles and seven Leinster titles.

Of the 21 major trophies that Gavin's Dublin contested during his reign, the capital won 18 of them. He managed Dublin in 48 championship matches since his first campaign in 2013, winning 44 of them, drawing three and losing only one.

And it all culminated in creating a new record last year by winning the five in-a-row.

Speculation is rife that former U-21 manager Dessie Farrell is favourite to take over. Farrell is well known in Donegal circles as his mother comes from Crove in Meenaneary.

Donegal are due to play Dublin in the National Football League in Croke Park at the end of February and they will face a Dublin with a new man in charge.