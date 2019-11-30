Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal defeat in 2014 the only blip on Jim Gavin's Dublin managerial career

Donegal meet Dublin in Croke Park at the end of February

Donegal defeat in 2014 the only blip on Jim Gavin's Dublin managerial career

Jim Gavin

Reporter:

Staff reporter

After announcing his decision to step away from the Dublin senior football management position today, Jim Gavin will reflect on a very successful period with just one championship defeat - that to Donegal in the All-Ireland semii-final of 2014.
He had a fantastic career as a manager after winning an All-Ireland senior medal with the Dubs in 1995.
He won two All-Ireland U-21 titles (defeating Donegal in 2010) before taking over the Dublin seniors at the end of 2012.
In seven seasons under Gavin, Dublin have won six All-Ireland titles, five National league titles and seven Leinster titles.
Of the 21 major trophies that Gavin's Dublin contested during his reign, the capital won 18 of them. He managed Dublin in 48 championship matches since his first campaign in 2013, winning 44 of them, drawing three and losing only one.
And it all culminated in creating a new record last year by winning the five in-a-row.
Speculation is rife that former U-21 manager Dessie Farrell is favourite to take over. Farrell is well known in Donegal circles as his mother comes from Crove in Meenaneary.
Donegal are due to play Dublin in the National Football League in Croke Park at the end of February and they will face a Dublin with a new man in charge.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie