Scullion issues complacency warning to Naomh Conaill ahead of Ulster club final against Kilcoo

BROLLY WARNS ABOUT KILCOO 'TRASH TALKING'

Tony Scullion pictured with former Donegal star Seamie Granaghan, Bundoran, who has an Ulster club medal with St Josephs

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

At a special 'Up for the Match' in the Highlands Hotel, Glenties on Friday night ahead of the Ulster Club Championship final against Kilcoo in Healy Park tomorrow, former Derry great Tony Scullion had a warning for Naomh Conaill.
Scullion was the star of the show in Glenties with his passion for the game. He was reluctant to give a verdict on the big game, saying it would be very close, and he warned Naomh Conaill that only a full-blooded performance would be enough to defeat Kilcoo.
"The team that leaves it all on the field on the day will win and I feel that the team that gets a goal will be winners. Neither of these sides have conceded many goals so a goal will be a big score," said Scullion.
Both Scullion and Joe Brolly were sceptical about the challenge of Clontibret, who Naomh Conaill brushed aside in the semi-final. Brolly felt that Crossmaglen Rangers should have defeated them in the quarter-final while while Scullion said the reports were that they were very lucky to win in Monaghan.
But the bottom line from Scullion, who wished Naomh Conaill well in the final, was that they were playing against a wily side in Kilcoo, who have been around for some time.
Brolly, on the other hand, felt Naomh Conaill would prevail, but he warned about the Kilcoo side and their ability to 'trash talk'.
It was a lively night in the Highlands Hotel with plenty of stories, which continued afterwards in the bar into the wee hours.
Naomh Conaill's big date in the Ulster final takes place tomorrow in Healy Park, Omagh against Kilcoo of Down at 2 pm. All of Donegal wish them well.

