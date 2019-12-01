Naomh Conaill's dream ends in Healy Park, Omagh with Kilcoo proving just a little too good

Naomh Conaill's great run came to an end against a very good Kilcoo side in Healy Park.

Naomh Conaill 2-9

Kilcoo 2-11

But while the Down champions prevailed, Naomh Conaill went down with pride, fighting to the very end. But they met an opponent were were just a little better on the day with Conor Laverty outstanding for the winners.

Naomh Conaill were not as sharp up front as in some of their other games. Kilcoo used all the experience they have gained in losing two Ulster finals. They were able to foul tactically, stopping Naomh Conaill running with the ball, and they were clinical with quick breaks when they turned over the ball.

It was being hailed as the battle of the defences but by half-time the net had bulged on three occasions as Kilcoo led by a point at the break, 1-8 to 2-4.

The Down champions had the better in the possession stakes and looked the better side with Conor Laverty really bright up front.

Aidan Branagan was earmarked to take up Ciaran Thompson and he was in his face from the throw-in.

The first four points were shared with Darryl Branagan and Ciaran Thompson trading early points, Branagan's inside 30 seconds with Thompson firing over after a late tackle on Jeaic Mac Ceallabhui.

Charles McGuinness edged Naomh Conaill ahead but Eugene Branagan levelled after a turnover which followed a great run from Leo McLoone.

Branagan quickly added another from distance to edge Kilcoo ahead but Naomh Conaill should have been ahead on 13 minutes. The Glenties men were using high ball into the Kilcoo area and McGuinness broke a ball to Eunan Doherty, but he blasted over from right in front of the goal.

Then Kilcoo took a firm grip and by the 24th minute they were 0-8 to 0-3 ahead with Laverty pulling the strings. Poitns flowed from Paul Devlin (free), Ryan Johnston (2), Paul Devlin and Jerome Johnston.

Ethan O'Donnell cut the lead to four but two minutes from the break it looked as if Kilcoo had taken a firm grip when they broke at speed from the back through Niall McEvoy. The ball was transferred through a few hands quickly and Aidan Branagan, taking time out from his man-marking duties, palmed to the net for a seven point lead.

But there was drama still to come. A minute from the break a high ball from Ethan O'Donnell seemed to be a shot for a point and was going wide. But Kieran Gallagher kept it in play and Charles McGuinness was on hand to fire home from close range.

Two minutes into added time Eoghan McGettigan crossed across the Kilcoo goal and Gallagher again won possession. His effort for goal was blocked but it fell for Jeaic Mac Ceallabhui fired home.

Half-time: Naomh Conaill 2-4, Kilcoo 1-8.

It was Kilcoo that started the second half well with Ryan McEvoy with a free and Conor Laverty twisted and turned Kevin McGettigan before firing over and a three point lead.

The task for Naomh Conaill got even steeper on 38 minutes when Darryl Branagan fired home a seconed goal for a 2-10 to 2-4 lead. The goal came after a fantastic passage of quick hands and lightning passes.

Brendan McDyer pulled a point back and Ciaran Thompson added another from a free, but Jeaic Mac Ceallabhui had a great chance from the kick-out. Ethan O'Donnell (Ciaran Thompson like) fired over with the outside of his left to cut the lead to three with 13 minutes left.

Thompson landed another free with ten minutes left as Dermot Molloy entered the fray.

With two minutes left veteran Anthony Thompson found the range to cut the deficit to the minimum.

Darryl Branagan doubled the lead as the game entered added time. In the four minutes of added time Kilcoo had a great goal chance for Dylan Ward with Naomh Conaill 'keeper Stephen McGrath off his line but he was short and Naomh Conaill came forward for a last surge. They won a '45' but it was not enough as Kilcoo held on.



NAOMH CONAILL SCORERS: Charles McGuinness 1-1, Jeaic McKelvey 1-0, Eunan Doherty 0-1, Ethan O’Donnell 0-2, Ciaran Thompson 0-3,3f, Brendan McDyre 0-1, Anthony Thompson 0-1,



KILLCOO: Darryl Branagan 1-2, Aidan Branagan 1-0, Eugene Branagan 0-2, Paul Devlin 0-2,1f, Ryan Johnston 0-2,Jerome Johnston 0-1, Ryan McEvoy 0-1,1f, Conor Laverty 0-1.

NAOMH CONAILL: Stephen McGrath; Ultan Doherty, AJ Gallagher, Kevin McGettigan; Ethan O'Donnell, Anthony Thompson, Eoin Waide; Ciaran Thompson, Leo McLoone; Brendan McDyer, Eoghan McGettigan, Eunan Doherty; Jeaic Mac Ceallabhui, Charles McGuinness, Kieran Gallagher.

Subs: Marty Boyle for AJ Gallagher ht; Dermot Molloy for K Gallagher 50; Nathan Byrne for McGuinness 56; Kieran Gallagher for E Doherty 60

KILCOO: Martin McCourt; Niall Branagan, Aidan Branagan, Niall McEvoy; Shealan Johnston, Aaron Branagan, Darryl Branagan; Aaron Morgan, Dylan Ward; Eugene Branagan, Paul Devlin, Ryan Johnston; Ryan McEvoy, Jerome Johnston, Conor Laverty.

REFEREE: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)