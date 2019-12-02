Donegal winners at Ulster GAA President's Awards

Contact
Pauric Harvey and Rory O'Donnell (represented by father Frank) , pictured in back row, winners of coaching award
The annual O’Neills Ulster GAA President’s Awards took place at the Canal Court Hotel, Newry on Friday 29th November.
GAA volunteers from across the Province were recognised by Ulster GAA for their hard work in the areas of Club Coaching and Games, Refereeing and Education throughout the year.
The awards are a way of highlighting the achievements of some of our special and significant contributors to the Association in Ulster.
Among the Donegal winners on the night were Michael Murphy (Player of the Year in football); Pauric Harvey and Rory O'Donnell (Club Coaching Awards, Four Masters) and James Connors (referee, who refereed Nicky Rackard final).
