Donegal GAA Club honoured with prestigious Irish language award

Moville GAA club has been awarded a silver medal from the Joe McDonagh Foundation for its efforts to promote and support the Irish Language in the club and community.
Culture officer Con O'Donnell will travel to Croke Park to pick up the accolade on behalf of the Inishowen club.
Moville PRO John Peto said: "It's a challenging process to achieve the medal and testament to the vision and hard work of Con O'Donnell that we have successfully achieved it at the first attempt.
"It's the latest step on a path that will see more visibility and opportunity to use and learn Irish through the club and we are very proud to be part of it."
