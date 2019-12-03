Preparations well underway for World Tug of War Championships in Donegal

Preparations for the World Indoor Tug of War Championships kicked-off in earnest recently at a meeting held at the Mount Errigal Hotel.

Visitors from the Tug of War International Federation (TWIF) as well as local volunteers attended the meeting which was hosted by the chief organiser, Danny McGonigle from Clonmany. Danny has worked tirelessly since it was announced by TWIF that the Letterkenny bid to host the prestigious event was successful at their congress held in Belfast in April 2016.

Big Danny McGonigle has dedicated his life to the sport he loves and to his local Clonmany club which he has been a member of for more than 40 years. Danny always dreamt of bringing the World championship to his native Donegal and is ensuring that no stone is left unturned as the championships which will be held in the Aura Leisure Centre from the 20th – 23rd of February draw nearer. This international event will attract around 800 athletics from all over the World and as far away as Taiwan as well as many more visitors and spectators.

This event will be a great boost for the town at a normally quiet time of the year, especially to the hotels who will host the visitors. James McGinley coaches are looking after airport transfers and the daily transfer of the competitors from their accommodation to the Aura centre on the outskirts of the town. The Irish Tug of War Association are no strangers to hosting these large international events having recently hosted the very successful European Outdoor Championships in Castlebar in September.

Not only is Danny heavily involved with the organisation of the event but he is also working hard to promote the sport within his own community. He is currently training a very enthusiastic group of young men and women in the Clonmany club and preparing them to compete at the Letterkenny championship in the youth categories.

The Clonmany senior A and B teams will also be hoping to feature in the medals at the upcoming world championship. The Clonmany B team have had a good season so far winning two silver medals at the national championships and will be hoping that a couple of injuries they have picked up will clear well in advance of Letterkenny.

The Clonmany club are hosting the next round of the national championship in Clonmany hall on the 15th of December.

Anyone interested in supporting the World Championship in Letterkenny in any way with either sponsorship or a volunteering capacity are asked to contact either Danny McGonigle on 086 8780804 or Cormac Gallagher on 086 6072774.