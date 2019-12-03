Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

BASKETBALL: Donegal Town win again to stay top of the league

HOME WIN OVER BIG HITTERS SLIGO ALL STARS

BASKETBALL: Donegal Town win again to stay top of the league

Donegal Town Basketball Club pictured before their game with Sligo All Stars

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Donegal Town Basketball Club notched up their sixth win in-a-row when they hosted Sligo All Stars on Saturday night in the Abbey VS gym.

DTBC 82
Sligo All Stars 74

In a very competitive and enjoyable game Sligo got off to a fast start thanks to American Cullen Donovan, who was a big threat all night. However the duo of Paul McHugh and Dillon Muldoon showed the high standard of basketball present in Donegal with score after score to keep Donegal in front.
Sligo All Stars struggled in the second quarter with DTBC’s full court press forcing them into numerous turnovers leading to fast break points for Dylan Kennedy. Patrick Reid was a big presence inside with relentless effort fighting for every rebound, this defence effort led to DTBC leading 37-25 at the half way with Sligo only scoring nine points in the second quarter.
The third quarter was a battle of the centres with Jason Duignan causing serious issues for Sligo, scoring in the post or getting fouled which resulted in him converting his free throws. D O’Boyle, the big man for Sligo, was putting in work at the other end keeping Sligo in the game.
The fourth quarter was a physical intense battle with both teams getting into foul trouble. However Dillon Muldoon and Paul McHugh made big shots to ensure DTBC came out victorious. This was the club's 6th win in-a-row staying top of the league.
DTBC are having their annual table quiz at 9:30pm this Friday night in Doms Pier 1. We hope all supporters can come along and join the coaches, parents and players for a enjoyable night.
DTBC Scorers: Dillon Muldoon 27; Paul McHugh 26; Jason Duignan 13; Dylan Kennedy 10; Patrick Reid 4; Darragh Griffin 2.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie