Top teams in Donegal Senior Club Championship 2020 to be seeded

There will be no meeting of county champions Naomh Conaill and Gaoth Dobhair in the group stages of the 2020 Donegal Senior Club championship.

This is because of a proposal put forward by Ardara at last week's Donegal Regulations Meeting that will see the top four in this year's championship seeded for the 2020 draw.

The proposal was adopted on a one year trial basis. It means Naomh Conaill, Gaoth Dobhair, St Eunans and Kilcar will be in separate groups when the draw is made for the 2020 championship.

And with a strong likelihood that all four would qualify as winners of their groups, they would then avoid each other in the quarter-finals and would not meet until the semi-finals again next year.

Might be a good idea to also pass the 'finish on the day' regulation in case Naomh Conaill and Gaoth Dobhair clash once again!