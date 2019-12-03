Contact

Superb performance from Tir Chonaill AC's Lucy McGlynn in Glasgow

DONEGAL GIRL LED IRELAND TO BRONZE MEDALS

Lucy McGlynn with her parents Martin and Orla

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Lucy McGlynn, Colaiste Colmcille, Ballyshannon/Tir Chonaill AC, with a superb all round performance, won individual silver and led her team to bronze medals at the schools International Pentathlon at the Emirates Stadium, Glasgow on Saturday last.
In a discipline that is often described as 'the all round athlete' event where running, jumping and throwing are points scored, Lucy long jumped 4.82m/511pts, sprinted 60m Hurdles, 9.05secs/900pts, high jumped 1.56m/689pts, shot putted 3k/9.23m/479pts and ran a superb 800m 2mins 24.67secs/761pts. Congrats and well done to Lucy.

Club Annual Awards 2019
It's the time of year for awards and recognition. A number of club members, ex and current, were recognised at the Donegal Co Board 50th Anniversary celebrations at the Finn Valley Centre on Friday night last. A superbly organised and enjoyable event thanks to Donegal Co Board led by Bernie O'Callaghan
As we move towards the end of 2019 Tir Chonaill AC will recognise and celebrate the many and varied club achievements of the year. The club Annual Awards takes place on Friday evening at 7pm in the Abbey Hotel, Donegal Town and will highlight the developmental, administrative, coaching and competitive achievements of the year - an unprecedented and successful year when eight club athletes gained International vests and 19 finished in a top three at National championships.


The club's annual Jingle Bells 5k will take place in Glenties on the 15th Dec - it's an opportunity to meet friends and support a deserving charity.
Best of luck to club athletes, representing Donegal, in the final Cross-Country meet of the year ie the even age and Novice championships in Dunboyne on 15th December.

