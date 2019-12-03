Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Date announced for 2020 Donegal Half Marathon in Letterkenny

EVENT SPONSORED BY KERNAN GROUP

Date announced for 2020 Donegal Half Marathon in Letterkenny

Reporter:

Ciaran O'Donnell

The 2020 Donegal Half Marathon, which will be sponsored by the Kernan Retail Group, will take place on Sunday, August 30th.
Online entries for next year’s event will open shortly and once again an early bird rate will be on offer. Those who enter before Sunday, May 31st will be charged €25. The price to enter thereafter will increase to €30. A fee of €35 will apply for those entering the day before the race. No entries will be taken on the day of the race.
A monthly draw for a €50 voucher for those who avail of the early bird offer will be held each month from January to May.
Almost 500 entered the 2019 event - increase of over 100 compared to 2018.
Race director, Brendan McDaid, is confident that the entry can continue to increase in 2020.
“This year saw a significant increase in the number taking part. We are always looking at ways to make the race bigger and better and we are hopeful that we can attract an ever larger field next year,” he said.
“We thought it was important to get the date for next year’s Donegal Half Marathon out as early as possible so that people can slot it into their 2020 race schedule. We are delighted that the Kernan Retail Group are back on board as the main sponsors, while Optum will once again sponsor the volunteer t-shirts,” he added.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie