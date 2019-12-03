Date announced for 2020 Donegal Half Marathon in Letterkenny

The 2020 Donegal Half Marathon, which will be sponsored by the Kernan Retail Group, will take place on Sunday, August 30th.

Online entries for next year’s event will open shortly and once again an early bird rate will be on offer. Those who enter before Sunday, May 31st will be charged €25. The price to enter thereafter will increase to €30. A fee of €35 will apply for those entering the day before the race. No entries will be taken on the day of the race.

A monthly draw for a €50 voucher for those who avail of the early bird offer will be held each month from January to May.

Almost 500 entered the 2019 event - increase of over 100 compared to 2018.

Race director, Brendan McDaid, is confident that the entry can continue to increase in 2020.

“This year saw a significant increase in the number taking part. We are always looking at ways to make the race bigger and better and we are hopeful that we can attract an ever larger field next year,” he said.

“We thought it was important to get the date for next year’s Donegal Half Marathon out as early as possible so that people can slot it into their 2020 race schedule. We are delighted that the Kernan Retail Group are back on board as the main sponsors, while Optum will once again sponsor the volunteer t-shirts,” he added.