Jason Quigley ready for Mexican opponent in California on Thursday night

“I’m in a great place right now and looking forward to getting into the ring again,” - that’s the view of Donegal’s Jason Quigley as he takes on Mexican Abraham Cordero in California this Thursday, December 5.

After 16 straight wins, including 12 knock-outs, Quigley’s rise up the rungs of the professional ladder suffered a set-back in July of last year when he lost out to Tureano Johnson of the Bahamas, and in doing so lost his NABF middleweight title.

So the popular 28-year-old Quigley is now hoping to get back on track.

He knows that victory can open more doors in his quest to get a world title shot.

Aty the same time, a second successive defeat will invariably prompt questions about what lies ahead.

But Quigley by his nature is an upbeat, positive character and he will go into the fight fully focussed and more determined that ever to secure victory.

According to boxrec.com, Quigley is currently ranked 54th in the world at middleweight while his opponent is 182nd.

Johnston

Reflecting on the defeat against Johnston Quigley said that mentally he just did not feel himself that day. “Mentally I just did not show up on the night,” he maintained.

But much has happened since, not least the fact that he is training under Andy Lee.

Asked about his opponent, Quigley said: “He’s a good operator. He’s a good record, but I’m looking forward to getting in there again with a lad with a good record behind him.

“A lot of fighters after a defeat take on guys with a losing record and knock them out after one or two rounds.

That would not benefit me. I don’t see how that benefits a fighter. I’m looking forward now to getting into the ring. I watched a bit of tape on him, but my key focus now is myself.

“I have to get into that ring, fully fit, fully ready and fully prepared, and everything is going to plan so far,” he said.

Cordero has won 13 of his 19 fights to datem and has drawn two and lost four.

In his last outing, Cordero lost to fellow Mexican 23-year-old Alexis Salazar (who has won 22 of his 25 contests) on a unanimous points decision at the end of eight rounds back in May.

Headliner

The card headliner sees Yves Ulysse Junior (18-1, 9KOs) face Ismael Barroso (21-3-2, 20KOs) for the WBA Gold Super Lightweight title.

In the co-main event, D'Mitrius Ballard (20-0, 13 KOs) takes on Yamaguchi Falcao (16-1, 7 KOs) in a 10-round fight for the vacant NABF Middleweight title.

The belt was previously held by Quigley and has since been vacated by Tureano Johnson.

The fights will be streamed live DAZN, and on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page.

See also DonegalLive.ie for more after the fight.