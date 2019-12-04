"We'll give it everything we've got", says Cockhill boss

A home draw in the last 16 of the FAI Intermediate Cup is the carrot dangling for Ulster Senior League champions Cockhill ahead of their long trek to Cork this weekend.

If the Inishowen outfit beat Midleton in their last 32 replay, they will host Dublin side Kilnamanagh in the next round.

Cockhill played out a 1-1 draw with the Munster heavyweights last month in a match that hugely aggrieved manager Gavin Cullen felt they should have won were it not for what he insists were some questionable decisions by the match officials.

But Cullen insists what's done is done, and the side are now focussed on the replay, which will be played this Sunday.

He told Donegal Live: "We've never been handed a home draw in the last 16 before, but I don't that fact adds any extra motivation to the players.

"Home or away, we want to get through to the last 16 and we will be going down to Cork aiming to win the game.

"We know it will be hard. Midleton are an excellent side and everybody knows how difficult it is for teams playing in this competition to get a result in away ties - especially in the latter stages.

"But we will give it everything we've got. From our point of view we can beat anybody, and there will be no fear there this weekend."