Letterkenny IT to face Athlone IT in Sigerson Cup in January

The draws for the Sigerson Cup for January were made today and Letterkenny IT, after winning the Trench Cup last year, will compete in the top grade this year.

They have been handed a first round game away to Athlone IT. The games are set for January 12th, 2020.

If they were successful in their first round game they would meet either Sligo IT or UL in the quarter-finals, which are set for January 19th.



The full Sigerson draw is:

Round 1 Jan 12th, 2020 (first team named has home advantage)

(A) NUIG V UCG

(B) IT Tralee v IT Carlow

(C) IT Sligo v UL

(D) Athlone IT v Letterkenny IT

(E) UCD v UU

(F) Maynooth U v St Marys

(G) DCU DE v Garda College

(H) QUB v TU Dublin

Quarter-finals, Jan 19th (first named team with home advantage)

(I) Winner of A v Winner of B

(J) Winner of C v Winner of D

(K) Winner of E v Winner of F

(L) Winner of G v Winner of H

Semi-finals Jan 22nd. Venue TBC

Winner of I v Winner of J

WInner of K v Winner of L

Final 29th January.

Relegation Final, Jan 19th, neutral

Loser of Fixture B v Loser of Fixture D