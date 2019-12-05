Dr McKenna Cup groups decided with Donegal paired with Monaghan and Derry

The draws for the groups of the forthcoming Dr McKenna Cup were made on Wednesday evening and have resulted in Donegal being drawn in Group A alongside Monaghan and Derry.

The full draw is:

GROUP A: Monaghan, Donegal, Derry

GROPU B: Antrim, Down, Fermanagh

GROUP C: Armagh, Tyrone, Cavan

The semi-final will see winners of C v B and winners of A against Best runner-up

The dates for games is set for - Sunday 29 December; Sat 4/Sun 5 January; Wed 8 January.

Semi-finals: Sunday 12 January

Final: Saturday 18 January

The full fixture list has yet to be decided