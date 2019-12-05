Dr McKenna Cup groups decided with Donegal paired with Monaghan and Derry

Contact
The draws for the groups of the forthcoming Dr McKenna Cup were made on Wednesday evening and have resulted in Donegal being drawn in Group A alongside Monaghan and Derry.
The full draw is:
GROUP A: Monaghan, Donegal, Derry
GROPU B: Antrim, Down, Fermanagh
GROUP C: Armagh, Tyrone, Cavan
The semi-final will see winners of C v B and winners of A against Best runner-up
The dates for games is set for - Sunday 29 December; Sat 4/Sun 5 January; Wed 8 January.
Semi-finals: Sunday 12 January
Final: Saturday 18 January
The full fixture list has yet to be decided
