10-game journey allowed teams to analyse Naomh Conaill - Kevin Cassidy

After the final whistle on Sunday, Kevin Cassidy expressed the view that while the games were good preparation for Naomh Conaill, they also allowed the Kilcoo management the chance to analyse their game.

The Gaoth Dobhair man felt that Kilcoo had their homework done and that was the difference in the end.

"We spoke about the games, 10 games to get here. What that does is it allows teams to analyse you. There were umpteen videos out there that people can really look into how you deal with different situations.

"Even our own three games (against Gaoth Dobhair) they dealt with being level, being behind and going into extra-time. So teams have you well analysed. That's the only downside of maybe playing 10 games to get here.

"If they could have got level they might have kicked on. There were one or two bad wides and even the last '45', I said a wee hand here and it could end in the back of the net. But it just wasn't to be. For finals you need everything to go for you and I don't think that happened today," said Cassidy.

He agreed that Naomh Conaill did not want for effort but felt that things just didn't go their way at times.

"They did. They left it all out there. They just couldn't get the crucial scores at the crucial times.

"At the start of the first half Kilcoo looked like they were going to pull away but Naomh Conaill got two very good goals to bring them back into it and you would think in the second half, would they come out and kick on from there.

"But you have to give credit to Kilcoo as well. They had their homework done. They nullified Glenties' threats and they got crucial scores at crucial times.

"We were speaking earlier on about Conor Laverty, the influence he had on the game from start to finish was massive.

"Listen, its a great effort from Naomh Conaill. I think 10 games to get here. It's a big season for them. And they're still going back as Donegal champions, which means that it's not a bad year."

Cassidy spoke about the fine margins and the comparison to Gaoth Dobhair's final last year against Scotstown.

"As I was sitting there I was thinking back to last year. We were two or three down and we got back into it. Naomh Conaill got back to one there and maybe if they had got that equalising score as we did last year, you go into extra-time then a new team. You can change things about. But listen, it just wasn't to be.

"They'll go back and I'm sure they'll have regrets that they probably didn't play as well as they could play or they have played up until now. But listen, finals are there to be won and on the day it depends which team comes out best."

Asked if he felt the tactic of the high ball into the Kilcoo area was overused, the Gaoth Dobhair full-forward was clear.

"I think so. The first half it worked well. You can look at the backroom team that Kilcoo have, the likes of (Conleith) Gilligan, the likes of (Mickey) Moran and these boys; they were going to sort that out and they did. Branagan dropped back. Naomh Conaill persisted with it and I don't think they won one in the second half.

"For me, every one they kicked in and came back out, you could see the confidence deflating. I mentioned that at half-time, it's something they shouldn't rely on and I think they did rely on in the second half."

But overall, Cassidy felt it was a good year for Donegal club football on all fronts with teams competing now in all grades.

"Definitely. Now we are competing at all levels. You look at the Junior with Buncrana, St Nauls in the Intermediate. The womens teams have done really well in Ulster now and it's important we keep it going."

As for Naomh Conaill, it is now back to the grind of league football initially in the Spring and then defending the Dr Maguire Cup and it will not get any easier says the Gaoth Dobhair man.

"I know all about it. They have a target on their back and it's really hard to do. Trust me, every team is gunning for you. Every team gets to watch you and dismantle you tactically. But it is a fresh challenge for them," said Cassidy.