Disappointment and regrets but hats off to Kilcoo - Martin Doherty

There may be disappointment and regret in Glenties but overall it is hats off to Down champions Kilcoo this week following Sunday’s Ulster Club Championship final in Omagh says former Naomh Conaill player and manager, Martin Doherty.

There is also a great sense of pride in the club at the achievements of what is by and large a young Naomh Conaill side that claimed a fourth Donegal championship title in 2019.

Kilcoo defeated the Donegal champions by two points in a high octane provincial final in Healy Park. Kilcoo won 2-11 to 2-9 as Naomh Conaill came back from six points down at one stage in the second half to within a point.

“Yeah we are disappointed and we have regrets,” said Doherty.

“There is no doubt about it Kilcoo were the best team on Sunday and you will not find anyone in the club that feels they did not deserve to be the Ulster champions.

“They got their tactics and mathc-ups spot on and they really curbed the threat of our main men.

“There is a feeling we did not play the football we are capable but there is a tremendous pride in the team too and their battling performance.

“They were twice well beaten and they twice came back into the game and were still in contention right to the final whistle.”

Kilcoo were 1-8 to 0-4 up just before half-time but thanks to the two quick goals they were only a point up at half-time.

Charlie McGuinness and Jeaic McKelvey scored the goals, the two coming in the space of a minute.

“Charlie and Kieran Gallagher caused them a lot of bother under the high ball in the first half and after the goals we were back in the game in a big way. If we are honest before Charlie cracked home the first the game was as good as over.

“We needed a good start to the second half but again it was Kilcoo who were out of the blocks and they hit two quick points and then struck for the second goal.

“The second goal was a real killer. They went from 1-8 to 2-9 in a matter of minutes.

It put them six up again and we were chasing the game again.

“Fair play to the lads and you have to hand it to them, they did not drop their heads and they hit five points to make it a one point game.

“I thought when Anthony Thompson knocked over the clinker to bring the margin back to a point I thought we were going to get a draw.

“But it didn’t materialise and they scored to make it a two point game and that is how it ended.

“It was so close and yet so far away. I know the initial reaction was disappointment and there was regret too but also a fierce sense of pride in the players the way they battled to the finish, on the day they never really got into the game.

“But the reality is Kilcoo were the better team and you have to factor in Mickey Moran and management team and their contribution.

“They got their tactics and match-ups bang on. They identified where we were strong and they targeted our main men and they really curbed the effect of Leo (McLoone) and Ciaran (Thompson) in the middle of the field.

“I thought it was a brave move to bring Aidan Branagan from full-back to midfield to do a marking job on Ciaran (Thompson) and to stick with the move even though they conceded two goals in the space of a minute at the end of the first half.

“Mickey backed his players and it paid off.

“The players and management are disappointed and it will take a few weeks before they realise how good a year it was for the club.

“It was a great journey and Naomh Conaill were the story of the championship and they did the club proud and everyone in the club and the parish are very proud of the players.

“To win a Donegal championship and reach the Ulster final was a brilliant achievement for a team that was fourth favourites ahead of the county semi-final. But they overcame a very good St Eunans in the county semi-final and then we had the three game marathon with Gaoth Dobhair.

“They overcame a three day turnaround to overcome Castlerahan and a fancied Clontibret in the semi-final and it was just a case of losing to a better team on Sunday in the final.

“There was no shame in that, it has been a great year with great memories and a lot to be positive about going forward. The U-21s are in the U-21 final against St Eunans on Sunday and hopefully they can bring down the curtain on the season with a win.”

Martin Doherty was also high in his praise of team manager Martin Regan and his management team who, he insisted, deserved great credit for what was achieved in 2019.