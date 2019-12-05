THE SPORTING DIARY: Brolly disrespects Mickey Moran at Naomh Conaill event

It was the culmination of the Ulster club campaign and in the end Naomh Conaill met an opponent that were really on their game. Kilcoo were so sharp and they had Naomh Conaill's measure for most of the contest.

That said, Naomh Conaill, with many of their side not playing well, were still in the game until the final whistle, mainly thanks to their battling qualities. They carried the Donegal baton with pride and can be happy that they were beaten by a better opponent on the day.

On Friday night last I travelled to the Highlands Hotel, Glenties along with former Ulster club winner with St Joseph's, Seamie Granaghan, for a special 'Up for the Match' hosted by the Naomh Conaill club.

It was a good night with the special guests Joe Brolly, Tony Scullion and Tony Boyle along with Charlie Collins as MC. For these events Brolly is now the special attraction, but for me the star of the night was Tony Scullion, who is a much more genuine GAA character, who wears his heart on his sleeve. Ironically, he was reluctant to give a verdict either way, despite being pushed by Charlie Collins, and felt it would be a very close game which would be won by the team that wanted it most.

But for me, the most disappointing side of the night was the antics of Joe Brolly, who can be extremely funny and can tell some great stories. But he also goes over the line with language and with his outrageous opinions. When the discussion came around to the involvement of Mickey Moran with Kilcoo, Brolly just rubbished everything about the former Donegal coach. He obviously has history with Moran from his playing days when Mickey took over from Eamon Coleman, but his comments that Moran's contribution was minimal and that "he cannot motivate a team" is disrespectful at the very least.

Moran has now coached both Slaughtneil and Kilcoo to Ulster titles and does so without seeking any publicity. He does his work in a quiet and understated way and most players and clubs he has been involved with speak about him with high praise.

Brolly puts himself forward for public events at no cost to the clubs involved, but as a barrister by profession, he should know that he cannot be using these forums to spout off personal abuse. He should also not be using other people's opinions to promote laughs with his audience, as he did when answering a question about Pat Spillane and Colm O'Rourke.

But, back to the night, it was worth being there to listen to Tony Scullion. If Derry footballers could follow the passion that Scullion has for the game, then Rory Gallagher's charges would be a dark horse to follow in 2020.

As for Brolly, I will be avoiding any gig he is involved in for the forseeable future. I'm sure he will be devastated to hear that!

Central Council

It seems that the place to be in the GAA in 2020 is to be the Donegal Central Council delegate. Seamus O Domhnaill's five years come to an end and there is a huge race to fill his shoes. It seems a very short five years.

There are other positions on the Donegal Executive up for grabs but none are attracting interest like the position in Croke Park. The list of nominees for the different positions are still awaited but we are aware that there will be at leasat three in the race and you wonder what is the attraction?

Whatever it is, it is going to be a fight to the finish on Wednesday night next at the Donegal GAA Convention in Ballybofey.