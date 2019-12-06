Naomh Conaill and St Eunans meet once again in U-21 final on Sunday

Naomh Conaill and St Eunans go head to head once again, this time in the U-21 championship final on Sunda, in Convoy. (1 pm)

After last month’s cliffhanger senior championship semi-final meeting in MacCumhaill Park hopes are high that we are in for another classic encounter.

St Eunans are the reigning champions and with seven of the seniors that featured in the senior semi-final they go into the tie as firm favourites. Naomh Conaill won that game 0-15 to 1-11.

Aaron Deeney, James Kelly, Sean Ryan, Brian MacIntyre, Niall O’Donnell and Eoghain McGeehin all started for St Eunans in the last four decider and Peter McEniff was introduced from the bench.

Naomh Conaill, who won the last of their five U-21 titles back in 2012, have their senior players too. They defeated St Eunans in that final.

Jeaic Mac Ceallabhui, Eoghan McGettigan and Kieran Gallagher all started last Sunday’s Ulster final against Kilcoo and Nathhan Byrne was sprung from the bench in the second half.

Odhran Doherty, Sean Roarty, Jordan O’Donnell and Shane McDevitt were also members of the senior squad.

Naomh Conaill have made it through to the final on the back of wins over Dungloe and Killybegs. They defeated Dungloe by a point 0-10 to 0-9, in Rosses Park, in the quarter-final and Killybegs 5-16 to 4-14 after extra-time in a high quality semi-final.

“It has been a difficult championship to prepare for given the seniors’ run in Ulster and the fact we have five of the squad away from home either working or at college,” said Naomh Conaill manager, Johnny McLoone.

“We are glad to be in the final and all the boys are looking forward to it even the boys that were playing on Sunday. They were all back at training on Tuesday night and are looking forward to the game.

“Eight of the team are in the senior squad with Jeaic Mac Ceallabhui, Eoghan McGettigan, and Kieran Gallagher all in the team while Nathan Byrne saw a lot of action from the subs bench.

“It is great to have them and they most definitely backbone the team. But we are up against a very good St Eunans team.”

St Eunans have played three games and they have chalked up an eye catching 9 goals and 52 points in those three games and only conceded 0-23.

They began with a preliminary round 3-14 to 0-8 win over Naomh Columba in Pairc Na Gaeil. They followed that win with a 3-17 to 0-8 quarter-final win over Aodh Ruadh and they booked their place in the final with 3-11 to 0-8 semi-final win over Four Masters.

“We’ve a very good team and it as been pretty straight forward up to now but it will be a different story on Sunday,” said Pauric Ryan, who is joint manager along with Jim Clarke.

They have taken over this season from David O’Herlihy, who managed the club to a seventh U-21 title last year. They defeated Glenfin in the final.

Eoin O’Boyle, Peter McEniff, Niall Hannigan, Niall O’Donnell (pictured), Eoin McGeehin, Aaron Deeney, and Comor O’Donnell junior were all members of last season’s winning team.

The two teams are expected to be at full strength in what promises to be a high quality encounter between the two best U-21 teams in the county.

St Eunans have a slightly stronger look to them but it will not be lost on Naomh Conaill manager Johnny McLoone, that his charges defeated St Eunans in the minor championship final of three years ago.

Verdict: St Eunans