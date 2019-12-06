DONAL REID COLUMN: An epic journey for Naomh Conaill comes to an end

Naomh Conaill’s epic journey ran aground in the fading late afternoon winter sun at Healy Park, Omagh last Sunday. To be perfectly honest, the Down champions Kilcoo deserved their victory. They succeeded in negating Naomh Conaill’s attacking unit and stifling their play by solid defensive work. Defending in numbers, Kilcoo also made sure that Naomh Conaill were unable to launch attacks from deep by fouling them at source. Tactically, Kilcoo got it very right on the day.

A huge Glenties following congregated in Healy Park for what was supposed to be a joyful day for the Naomh Conaill club. Unfortunately, their opponents from Down didn’t read that script. They had their own mission to accomplish. Having previously lost two Ulster finals, they were determined that Sunday was going to be the day when they eventually succeeded. I could conjecture as to why Glenties lost this game. However, I can only report on what I witnessed on the field of play.

Naomh Conaill were the pre-match favourites which is always a difficult tag to carry. From the outset, Kilcoo showed an urgency that was absent in the Glenties play. I also thought that the Naomh Conaill players seemed nervous with stray passes and poor decision-making early on.

After Kilcoo’s first goal early in the first half, I thought that the game was over. To their credit Glenties bounced back immediately but were always playing catch-up until the final whistle. Perhaps their protracted Donegal championship caught up with them. The transition from defence to attack seemed laboured which allowed Kilcoo to regroup and set up an almost impregnatable barrier. Kilcoo, on the other hand, moved the ball swiftly not allowing Naomh Conaill to get back in numbers.

There will be no one more critical of the team than the players themselves. They will be devastated and be bitterly disappointed. I genuinely felt for those lads at the final whistle. They sacrificed so much all year for their club and parish. At the end of the day, it is a game of football and Glenties will move on with renewed hope in this group of lads who are, for the most part, young with lots to offer. Kilcoo were worthy winners who lost two Ulster finals in recent times.

They persisted and went back to the drawing board where they learned from past errors. I thought that they were quite a good team who were smart on the ball. They also had some very useful players who excelled last Sunday. Technical proficiency coupled with an insatiable hunger were vital ingredients in their quest for glory. Kilcoo were able to nullify Naomh Conaill’s danger men while at the same time offered plenty of attacking options helped greatly by a fluid half-back line.

The modern game may have evolved but the basics remain the same. Build your team from a solid defence. Minimise errors. Be cute on the ball. Expose the opposition’s weaknesses. In attack, don’t take pot-shots. Give the ball to the player who has a better chance of scoring. Too often, Naomh Conaill’s defence was exposed. The team, in general, made many unforced errors. A times, some of the players were naive on the ball. Kilcoo’s full-back line were shaky but Glenties were slow to pump the ball long when Kilcoo’s rearguard was exposed. At vital stages, Glenties had pot shot at scores which has the effect of deflating their colleagues and in turn encouraged the opponents. It was a frustrating game for Naomh Conaill because Kilcoo didn’t let them play with fluency. One has to give credit to Kilcoo for their tactics. Its part and parcel of any game.

In the final analysis, disappointment was the overall sentiment for Glenties and Donegal people. It was by no means a disaster or humiliation. Lessons will be learned and when the dust settles, Naomh Conaill will still be Donegal champions who gave all of us such wonderful entertainment. To reach a senior Ulster club final is a massive feat in itself which augurs well for Donegal football in the future. Glenties have an abundance of youth who will surely represent their county in the years ahead.

Last Sunday was simply a bridge too far for them. I’m sure that they will bounce back next season having gotten a taste of provincial club football. The Glenties club have been great ambassadors for Donegal. Despite the result, Naomh Conaill have done us proud and I personally want to congratulate them on a terrific year.

Time doesn’t stand still and the silly season is almost upon us. Christmas wasn’t always like it is today. The onslaught of adverts is tedious and tiring. Almost everything about Christmas has been turned into a swamp of commercialism and over indulgence. Like most other news emanating from the corporate mass media, it is now a ‘fake’ season.

According to proponents of the climate change slash global warming theory coupled with the extinction rebellion hippies, the world is going to end in ten years’ time. I sincerely hope that Glenties get their Ulster title before that!

In the meantime, I’ll be in the southern hemisphere by the time you read this. I hear that the climate has changed to summer there. I’ll update you next week.

For now, keep the faith!