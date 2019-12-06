Top of the table clash in Donegal League Premier Division this Sunday

Even at this early stage of the season, the clash of Kilmacrennan Celtic and Cappry Rovers in the Donegal League Premier Division this Sunday is a massive game. Cappry sit at the top of the table on 18 points, three clear of Kilmacrennan Celtic (who have a game less played).

Kildrum Tigers and Castlefin Celtic have two games in hand but are in need of wins. Kildrum are in cup action this week but Castlefin have the chance to move up the table when they travel to Keadue Rovers.

In the Temple Domestic Appliances Division One, table toppersBallybofey United and Glenea United host Rathmullan Celtic and Convoy Arsenal respectively and will be hoping to keep their recent good run going.

In the Donegal Physiotherapy and Performance Centre Division Two the top two Swilly Rovers and Whitestrand United have home games against Gweedore United and Glenree United respectively and will be favourites to win again.

In the Glencar Inn Saturday Division One, Donegal Town can open up a huge gap before Christmas if they can win on the road against second placed Keadue Rovers. After their 4-2 win over Oldtown Celtic last week at home, this will be another big test for them but it is also a chance for Keadue to close the seven point gap at the top.

FIXTURES

Knockalla Caravans Cup

06/12/2019 7.30

Derry City Reserves vs Milford United

08/12/2019 1.30

Milford Utd/Derry City vs Killdrum Tigers

Glencar Inn Division One

07/12/2019 2 pm

Fintown Harps AFC vs Arranmore United 1 pm

Glenea United vs Milford United FC Reserves

Keadue Rovers FC vs Donegal Town FC

Oldtown Celtic vs Glencar Celtic

Strand Rovers FC vs Kildrum Tigers

Old Orchard Division Two

07/12/2019 2 pm

Ballybofey United FC vs Copany Rovers

Brian McCormick Sports & Premier

08/12/2019 2 pm

Drumkeen United vs Cranford FC

Keadue Rovers FC vs Castlefin Celtic

Kilmacrennan Celtic FC vs Cappry Rovers

Temple Domestic Appliance Division One

08/12/2019 2 pm

Ballybofey United FC vs Rathmullan Celtic

Glenea United vs Convoy Arsenal FC

St Catherines FC vs Lifford Celtic FC

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two - 08/12/2019, 2 pm

Curragh Athletic FC vs Lagan Harps FC

Raphoe Town vs Deele Harps FC

Swilly Rovers vs Gweedore United FC

Whitestrand United FC vs Glenree United