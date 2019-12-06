Contact

Top of the table clash in Donegal League Premier Division this Sunday

KILMACRENNAN CELTIC HOST CAPPRY ROVERS

Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures

Staff reporter

Even at this early stage of the season, the clash of Kilmacrennan Celtic and Cappry Rovers in the Donegal League Premier Division this Sunday is a massive game. Cappry sit at the top of the table on 18 points, three clear of Kilmacrennan Celtic (who have a game less played).
Kildrum Tigers and Castlefin Celtic have two games in hand but are in need of wins. Kildrum are in cup action this week but Castlefin have the chance to move up the table when they travel to Keadue Rovers.
In the Temple Domestic Appliances Division One, table toppersBallybofey United and Glenea United host Rathmullan Celtic and Convoy Arsenal respectively and will be hoping to keep their recent good run going.
In the Donegal Physiotherapy and Performance Centre Division Two the top two Swilly Rovers and Whitestrand United have home games against Gweedore United and Glenree United respectively and will be favourites to win again.
In the Glencar Inn Saturday Division One, Donegal Town can open up a huge gap before Christmas if they can win on the road against second placed Keadue Rovers. After their 4-2 win over Oldtown Celtic last week at home, this will be another big test for them but it is also a chance for Keadue to close the seven point gap at the top.

FIXTURES
Knockalla Caravans Cup
06/12/2019 7.30
Derry City Reserves vs Milford United
08/12/2019 1.30
Milford Utd/Derry City vs Killdrum Tigers

Glencar Inn Division One
07/12/2019 2 pm
Fintown Harps AFC vs Arranmore United 1 pm
Glenea United vs Milford United FC Reserves
Keadue Rovers FC vs Donegal Town FC
Oldtown Celtic vs Glencar Celtic
Strand Rovers FC vs Kildrum Tigers

Old Orchard Division Two
07/12/2019 2 pm
Ballybofey United FC vs Copany Rovers

Brian McCormick Sports & Premier
08/12/2019 2 pm
Drumkeen United vs Cranford FC
Keadue Rovers FC vs Castlefin Celtic
Kilmacrennan Celtic FC vs Cappry Rovers

Temple Domestic Appliance Division One
08/12/2019 2 pm
Ballybofey United FC vs Rathmullan Celtic
Glenea United vs Convoy Arsenal FC
St Catherines FC vs Lifford Celtic FC

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two - 08/12/2019, 2 pm
Curragh Athletic FC vs Lagan Harps FC
Raphoe Town vs Deele Harps FC
Swilly Rovers vs Gweedore United FC
Whitestrand United FC vs Glenree United

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

